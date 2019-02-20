×
Latin Music Veteran Nir Serioussi Joins Interscope as Executive VP

Interscope Geffen A&M announced today that veteran executive, producer and songwriter Nir Seroussi will join the company as executive vice president. The announcement was made by Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman and CEO John Janick, to whom Serioussi will report. (Seroussi, center, is pictured above with Janick, left, and Interscope EVP Joie Manda.) According to the announcement, he will sign and develop talent for the company while also working across the entire roster to strengthen artists’ global reach.

Seroussi joins the company after most recently serving as President of Sony Music U.S. Latin. He will continue to be based in Miami, where he will also run Interscope’s soon-to-be-opened offices there.

“Nir’s vision and taste align completely with Interscope,” said Janick. “When Joie Manda and I first met with him about joining the company, we all immediately realized it was a perfect fit; he doesn’t look at A&R in a ‘traditional’ manner, and Interscope has always been anything but ‘traditional.’  He has an incredible track record, as his most recent successes show, and he also has a keen understanding of the Latin, the U.S., and the global music markets. But most importantly, he understands that the lines between these markets are being erased.”

Seroussi commented, “I’ve always looked at Interscope as a company that’s not afraid to break down boundaries and challenge ‘genre boxes’ when it comes to the artists they sign and the music they release. The current culture is a global one, and in talking to John, Joie and Steve Berman about what we could all accomplish together it made so much sense to me. I’m really excited to help expand Interscope’s already formidable reach both in the U.S. and around the world.”

At Sony Music, Seroussi rebuilt the label’s roster and ushered in hits from acts such as Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Romeo Santos, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Maluma, Becky G, Wisin, Yandel, Prince Royce, and Farruko, among many others.

Seroussi got his start working in music publishing at Insignia Music in 1998, upon graduating from Berklee College of Music. After rising to General Manager, he left the company in 2000 to pursue a career as a songwriter. He reentered the business side as VP of Marketing and A&R at EMI Latin in 2002.  In 2004 he began a 15-year tenure at Sony Music U.S. Latin, where he held various senior posts culminating in being elevated to President in 2014.

 

