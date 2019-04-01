Drake Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle as Music Industry Reacts to Rapper’s Death

News of the death of Nipsey Hussle hit the music industry hard on Sunday afternoon, with fellow artists like Drake and Rihanna jumping on social media to pay tribute. Drake, who wrote that he saw Hussle “as a man of respect and a don,” also revealed that the two had planned to do a song together this summer.
The Los Angeles rapper, who was shot multiple times outside his store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, was only 33. The shooting, which injured two others, took place outside the Marathon Clothing Company, which Hussle (real name: Ermias Davidson Ashedom) opened in 2017 with two partners. His album “Victory Lap,” released last year via Atlantic Records, was nominated for best rap album at the Grammy Awards, losing to Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy.”
Among those paying tribute to Hussle were some of the top artists and hitmakers working today, like Sza, Chance the Rapper, Boi-1da, Doc Mckinney, and Murda Beatz.
View this post on Instagram
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
View this post on Instagram
MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS !!’ What a brilliant human ! Omg I can’t believe it!! You were SO KIND AND COOL!! HOW!! thank you for always speaking your TRUTH !!!! I’m so grateful for everything you’ve ever taught me and ppl like me from just watching your videos and listening to ur music . May God bless your spirit . sending INFINITE love to @laurenlondon and your family🙏🏾❤️ .i can’t believe this 😔.
View this post on Instagram
When will this shit stop? As black men we have all the odds stacked against us 10 fold, yet we’re still killing each other. I’m actually sick to my stomach right now. Nip was a young black man doing positive things in his community, giving out the blueprint for ownership, unity and positivity. This shit gotta stop, they’re already trying to hold us down any way possible. RIP Nip, your words and lessons won’t go in vain.
View this post on Instagram
We lost such a leader today 😢 RIP @NipseyHussle 💔💔💔 Truly heartbreaking. One of the first artists to really fuck with us. This from our first trip to LA. So humble! So talented! Song Murda and Nip made that night ended up being on his Grammy nominated album this year. Had the pleasure to spend time with him on Red Carpet at the awards before the show. Always such a genuine, kind, wise soul. The realist! Shit’s terrible. Such a loss!
Artists like Soulja Boy also remembered the rapper.
And the greater music industry expressed its shock and sadness.
View this post on Instagram
Hip-Hop aside..Nipsey was a Father. A Husband. A Son. A Brother. A community leader. He was a human and other humans need him. He worked hard. He never asked for handouts. He wanted to learn & be great in every aspect of his being. #RIPNipseyHussle You are a legend Soldier
Fans of Hussle’s included “Insecure” star Issa Rae and “Black Panther’s” Michael B. Jordan.