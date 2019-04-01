×
Drake Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle as Music Industry Reacts to Rapper’s Death

By
Variety Staff

Nipsey Hussle, Ermias AsghedomBET Experience Live!, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Imagespace/REX/Shutterstock

News of the death of Nipsey Hussle hit the music industry hard on Sunday afternoon, with fellow artists like Drake and Rihanna jumping on social media to pay tribute. Drake, who wrote that he saw Hussle “as a man of respect and a don,” also revealed that the two had planned to do a song together this summer.

The Los Angeles rapper, who was shot multiple times outside his store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, was only 33. The shooting, which injured two others, took place outside the Marathon Clothing Company, which Hussle (real name: Ermias Davidson Ashedom) opened in 2017 with two partners. His album “Victory Lap,” released last year via Atlantic Records, was nominated for best rap album at the Grammy Awards, losing to Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy.”

Among those paying tribute to Hussle were some of the top artists and hitmakers working today, like Sza, Chance the Rapper, Boi-1da, Doc Mckinney, and Murda Beatz.

Artists like Soulja Boy also remembered the rapper.

View this post on Instagram

RIP Nipsey this shit crazy 🙏🏾😔

A post shared by Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) on

And the greater music industry expressed its shock and sadness.

Fans of Hussle’s included “Insecure” star Issa Rae and “Black Panther’s” Michael B. Jordan.

