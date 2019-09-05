×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nipsey Hussle’s Posthumous Victory Lap Comes Courtesy of Puma and Shoe Palace

The Marathon collection includes tracksuits, hoodies, graphic T-shirts and sneakers.

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nipsey HussleROC Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2019
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy will live on in apparel. Today (Sept. 5), Puma unleashed the highly-anticipated Marathon Clothing collection, which features 19 unique pieces and is giving 100% of net proceeds to the Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation. Well-respected for his entrepreneurial efforts, which included supporting black-owned businesses while pushing his The Marathon Continues brand and movement, Nipsey Hussle was seen as a champion of the people. The Los Angeles rapper was gunned down on March 31 in the Hyde Park neighborhood where the Marathon store was based. He was 33.

The new Puma collection is available for purchase at select Shoe Palace locations as well as online at shoepalace.com.com. Other items include tracksuits, hoodies, graphic T-shirts, and the California sneaker in multiple colors.

Variety caught up with Shoe Palace senior vice president John Mersho to talk about the 26-year-old retailer’s involvement in the line, which prompted a long one of its own of people waiting outside of Puma’s Melrose Ave. shop on Wednesday night.

What are some of your fondest memories of Nipsey and what do you think his legacy will be? 
Nipsey’s music will always be remembered, but more importantly, the man will be remembered. His legacy is bigger than music, and that is the greatest compliment I could give him. He inspired a lot of people, including myself, to give back. For me, that’s his legacy.

Related

How did you decide to donate 100% of proceeds to his foundation and family? 
There was no decision at all. There was never a question about where 100% of the proceeds were going. This project was never about profit, this was always about the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. The collection is limited, and we expect Nipsey’s fans to support it because it’s for such a good cause. All of this is for him — so we are excited that it’s finally out there for the world to enjoy.

What inspired Shoe Palace to get involved?  
This is bigger than Shoe Palace. This isn’t about me, and I think Puma would agree that it isn’t about them either — this is about honoring Nipsey and keeping his mission alive. This is about so much more than business for us. I’m looking forward to celebrating his life with this collection, which I love because of what it represents: a man and an important message.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Nipsey HussleROC Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch, Los

    Nipsey Hussle's Posthumous Victory Lap Comes Courtesy of Puma and Shoe Palace

    Nipsey Hussle’s legacy will live on in apparel. Today (Sept. 5), Puma unleashed the highly-anticipated Marathon Clothing collection, which features 19 unique pieces and is giving 100% of net proceeds to the Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation. Well-respected for his entrepreneurial efforts, which included supporting black-owned businesses while pushing his The Marathon Continues brand and movement, Nipsey [...]

  • Lil Nas X Goes Back to

    Lil Nas X Goes Back to the Future in New Video for ‘Panini’ (Watch)

    This morning Lil Nas X has dropped the official music video for his new single “Panini,” the follow-up to his global smash “Old Town Road.” Set in a futuristic world of flying cars and hologram billboards, the video follows guest-star and Disney actress Skai Jackson in her attempt to escape Lil Nas X as he [...]

  • Grimes Drops New Single and Video,

    Grimes Drops New Single and Video, ‘Violence’

    In the four years since she released her breakthrough second album “Art Angels,” Grimes has posted a lot and complained about her record label, 4AD, but has only released one song, “We Appreciate Power,” and a demo for another called “Pretty Dark.” Earlier this week she wiped her Instagram account and began posting teasers for [...]

  • Sonos Move

    Sonos Unveils Battery-Powered Move Speaker, Sonos One SL Without Mic

    Sonos is embracing the outdoors: The smart speaker maker unveiled its first-ever portable speaker Thursday. The speaker, dubbed Move, is a major departure for the company, as it is also the first Sonos product to embrace Bluetooth. In addition to the Move, Sonos also introduced a new version of its Sonos One speaker Thursday that [...]

  • Camila Cabello Says Shawn Mendes Duet

    Camila Cabello Drops Two New Songs, ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’ (Listen)

    This morning, Camila Cabello dropped two songs from her forthcoming second solo album, “Romance.” The songs are called “Shameless” and “Liar” and Cabello says, “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated – I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be [...]

  • Billie

    Telluride Film Review: 'Billie'

    “I want to know why all the girl singers crack up. They crack up!” That’s Tony Bennett, in voiceover, musing aloud about the fate of the subject of “Billie,” an absorbing new documentary about master jazz singer Billie Holiday that had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. Maybe Bennett was also thinking of [...]

  • Adam Lambert

    Adam Lambert Is the Superhero We All Need in Colorful Clip (Watch)

    Adam Lambert is embracing his freedom in the new track “Superpower,” from the album “Velvet: Side A,” released today. Produced by Tommy English (BØRNS), the “American Idol” season 8 runner-up gets colorfully bold in the song, with lyrics like: “Try to put me in a box / Make me something I’m not / Don’t give [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad