Nipsey Hussle’s Posthumous Victory Lap Comes Courtesy of Puma and Shoe Palace

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy will live on in apparel. Today (Sept. 5), Puma unleashed the highly-anticipated Marathon Clothing collection, which features 19 unique pieces and is giving 100% of net proceeds to the Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation. Well-respected for his entrepreneurial efforts, which included supporting black-owned businesses while pushing his The Marathon Continues brand and movement, Nipsey Hussle was seen as a champion of the people. The Los Angeles rapper was gunned down on March 31 in the Hyde Park neighborhood where the Marathon store was based. He was 33.

The new Puma collection is available for purchase at select Shoe Palace locations as well as online at shoepalace.com.com. Other items include tracksuits, hoodies, graphic T-shirts, and the California sneaker in multiple colors.

Nipsey Hussle x Puma California “The Marathon Continues”

Release Date: September 5th, 2019

Variety caught up with Shoe Palace senior vice president John Mersho to talk about the 26-year-old retailer’s involvement in the line, which prompted a long one of its own of people waiting outside of Puma’s Melrose Ave. shop on Wednesday night.

What are some of your fondest memories of Nipsey and what do you think his legacy will be?

Nipsey’s music will always be remembered, but more importantly, the man will be remembered. His legacy is bigger than music, and that is the greatest compliment I could give him. He inspired a lot of people, including myself, to give back. For me, that’s his legacy.

How did you decide to donate 100% of proceeds to his foundation and family?

There was no decision at all. There was never a question about where 100% of the proceeds were going. This project was never about profit, this was always about the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. The collection is limited, and we expect Nipsey’s fans to support it because it’s for such a good cause. All of this is for him — so we are excited that it’s finally out there for the world to enjoy.

What inspired Shoe Palace to get involved?

This is bigger than Shoe Palace. This isn’t about me, and I think Puma would agree that it isn’t about them either — this is about honoring Nipsey and keeping his mission alive. This is about so much more than business for us. I’m looking forward to celebrating his life with this collection, which I love because of what it represents: a man and an important message.