Stevie Wonder, Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton to Perform at Nipsey Hussle Memorial

Stevie Wonder, Marsha Ambrosius and Anthony Hamilton will sing at Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service at Staples Center today, according to the program handed out at the ceremony. Wonder wil perform “Rocket Love” from his 1980 album “Hotter Than July,” Ambrosius will perform “Fly Like a Bird” (it was unclear at press time which of the many songs bearing that title she will sing) and Hamilton will sing “Do You Feel Me,” his song from the 2007 film “American Gangster.”

Speakers at the ceremony include Minister Reid Rich, Pastor Shep Crawford, Father Thomas Uwal and veteran blogger and hip-hop executive Karen Civil.

Family tributes will come from Hussle’s partner Lauren London, Angelique Smith, Snoop Dogg and radio personality Big Boy, among others.

The memorial will be livestreamed on multiple outlets, starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Options include:

Tidal: https://tidal.com/NipseyHussle

ET: https://www.etonline.com/et-is-streaming-nipsey-hussles-memorial-service-live-123128

BET: https://www.bet.com/shows/bet-news-special/news/2019/4/bet-networks-to-broadcast-and-stream-nipsey-hussle-funeral.html

CREDIT: Variety

The 33-year-old Hussle (legal name: Ermias Asghedom) was murdered on March 31 in front of Marathon Clothing, one of several businesses he owned in his native South Los Angeles. Police on Tuesday arrested Eric Holder and Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him; he is being held on $5 million bail. He appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday afternoon, where he was represented by attorney Chris Darden. Darden entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

While Hussle was a Grammy-nominated rapper and a long-established figure on the hip-hop scene — he released his first mixtape in 2005 — his musical influence is overshadowed by his work as an entrepreneur and businessman, and particularly his influence on his home neighborhoods in South Los Angeles. He owned many businesses in the area and was renowned for his kindness to the community, giving jobs to struggling residents, donating money and clothing to a local elementary school.