Nipsey Hussle’s Death Inspires Pop-Up Memorial at Rapper’s L.A. Store

Nispey Hussle memorial
CREDIT: Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock

As fellow artists continue to mourn late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead at age 33 on Sunday, March 31, fans have erected a memorial outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, where the shooting occurred.

The impromptu marker is replete with candles, handmade signs, flowers, and kind notes to commemorate Hussle. There is also a giant teddy bear.

Nispey Hussle memorial

The Grammy-nominated rapper, who’s real name is Ermias Davidson Ashedom, opened Marathon Clothing in 2017 with two partners. The store sold clothes from Ashedom’s clothing line of the same name.

Hundreds of mourners flooded the parking lot outside of the store, at one point repeatedly chanting “Nipsey.”

Rapper YG, who collaborated with Hussle on “FDT” and “Last Time That I Checc’d,” was one of the many to pay respects to the late rapper.

Hailing from the Crenshaw area of South L.A., Ashedom was active in his community and planned on meeting with the LAPD to discuss reducing gang violence, reported NBC News.

Nispey Hussle memorial

L.A. City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said in a statement, “Hussle had a vision of a neighborhood built for and by the sons and daughters of South L.A. During his life, he moved from shadows into the bright hope of freedom and community revitalization.”

The rapper’s killer is still at large and the LAPD believes the fatal shooting to be gang related. 

Ashedom has a child with actress Laura London.

