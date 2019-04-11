×
Funeral Procession to Follow Nipsey Hussle Memorial

By
Variety Staff

Nipsey Hussle
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As reported unofficially earlier this week, a 25.5-mile funeral procession will follow Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service at Los Angeles’ Staples Center today, running from downtown Los Angeles through Inglewood, South L.A. and Watts.

Procession security will be provided by the Nation of Islam, and roads along the route will be closed to accommodate the vehicles, according to the Los Angeles Times, which also published a map of the route. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The memorial will be livestreamed on multiple outlets, starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Options include:

Tidal: https://tidal.com/NipseyHussle

ET: https://www.etonline.com/et-is-streaming-nipsey-hussles-memorial-service-live-123128

BET: https://www.bet.com/shows/bet-news-special/news/2019/4/bet-networks-to-broadcast-and-stream-nipsey-hussle-funeral.html

Tickets for the ceremony, which were free, sold out within minutes of being made available yesterday.

Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life,” which will feature a number of performances, will begin promptly at 10:00 AM, and doors will open at 8:00 AM. Guests are advised that they will be subject to a metal detector screening, visual inspection, and bag inspection conducted by Staples security personnel, and are asked not to bring backpacks of any size, or bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6”.

Guests are also advised: “Out of respect to the family, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside the venue. You may be asked to leave the event if you are found recording or taking photos.”

The 33-year-old Hussle (legal name: Ermias Asghedom) was murdered on March 31 in front of Marathon Clothing, one of several businesses he owned in his native South Los Angeles. Police on Tuesday arrested Eric Holder and Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him; he is being held on $5 million bail. He appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday afternoon, where he was represented by attorney Chris Darden. Darden entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

While Hussle was a Grammy-nominated rapper and a long-established figure on the hip-hop scene — he released his first mixtape in 2005 — his musical influence is overshadowed by his work as an entrepreneur and businessman, and particularly his influence on his home neighborhoods in South Los Angeles. He owned many businesses in the area and was renowned for his kindness to the community, giving jobs to struggling residents, donating money and clothing to a local elementary school.

