Nipsey Hussle Memorial Details Announced; Tickets Are Free

As Variety confirmed on Saturday, a memorial for Nipsey Hussle will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Thursday. The late rapper’s family confirmed the memorial today and the venue posted details on its website (please refer to it for complete information).

Tickets are available starting tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10:00 AM via axs.com, to California residents only. There is a four ticket limit per household — tickets are complimentary and will be provided via Flash/AXS Mobile Delivery only.

“Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life” will begin promptly at 10:00 AM, and doors will open at 8:00 AM. Guests are advised that they will be subject to a metal detector screening, visual inspection, and bag inspection conducted by Staples security personnel, and are asked not to bring backpacks of any size, or bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6”.

Guests are also advised: “Out of respect to the family, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside the venue. You may be asked to leave the event if you are found recording or taking photos.”

The 33-year-old Hussle (legal name: Ermias Asghedom) was murdered Sunday in front of Marathon Clothing, one of several businesses he owned in his native South Los Angeles. Police on Tuesday arrested Eric Holder and Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him; he is being held on $5 million bail. He appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday afternoon, where he was represented by attorney Chris Darden. Darden entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

While Hussle was a Grammy-nominated rapper and a long-established figure on the hip-hop scene — he released his first mixtape in 2005 — his musical influence is overshadowed by his work as an entrepreneur and businessman, and particularly his influence on his home neighborhoods in South Los Angeles. He owned many businesses in the area and was renowned for his kindness to the community, giving jobs to struggling residents, donating money and clothing to a local elementary school.