×

Nipsey Hussle Accused His Alleged Killer of Snitching, D.A. Says

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nipsey Hussle
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot after getting into a conversation with his alleged killer over snitching, according to grand jury documents released on Thursday.

A judge ordered the transcript released on Thursday, following a motion from the Los Angeles Times. The 29-year-old suspect, Eric Holder, has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges. He is being held on $6.5 million bail.

Holder is accused of shooting the rapper on March 31 in the parking lot outside Hussle’s clothing store, at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. According to the Times’ report, Holder spotted Hussle in the parking lot and decided to talk to him.

During the conversation, Hussle commented that word on the street was that Holder had been snitching to the police, according to the prosecutor’s summary of the testimony. Holder threw it back at Hussle, saying something to the effect of, “Haven’t you snitched?”

The prosecutor, Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney, said the conversation was not heated. Holder left, and returned a few minutes later with two guns, according to the Times report. Holder is accused of opening fire on Hussle with both weapons. Hussle died at the hospital a short time later.

Grand jury transcripts are supposed to be unsealed within 10 days of an indictment. In this case, the defense opposed the Times’ motion, arguing it would prejudice the case. Judge Robert J. Perry overruled that objection and ordered the document released.

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More Music

  • Apple Music Tops 60 Million Subscribers,

    Apple Music Tops 60 Million Subscribers, Including Users on Free Trials

    Apple Music is still growing at a nice clip — but the company keeps touting different stats to mark its upward trajectory. The tech giant now has surpassed 60 million subscribers for Apple Music, Eddy Cue, senior VP of Internet Software and Services, revealed in an interview with French news site Numerama published Friday. Contacted by [...]

  • Lizzo

    Lizzo on Being an LGBTQ Ally, Rihanna and Meeting Sandra Bullock

    Since her latest album “Cuz I Love You” dropped last spring, Lizzo has been everywhere. She performed at Coachella (with her trusty flute named Sasha), rocked the Met Gala in a cotton-candy pink gown and sat next to Sandra Bullock at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Over the weekend, she sang “Truth Hurts” at [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle

    Nipsey Hussle Accused His Alleged Killer of Snitching, D.A. Says

    Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot after getting into a conversation with his alleged killer over snitching, according to grand jury documents released on Thursday. A judge ordered the transcript released on Thursday, following a motion from the Los Angeles Times. The 29-year-old suspect, Eric Holder, has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges. He [...]

  • Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, BTS Lead

    Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, BTS, ‘Mumble Rap’ Lead Nielsen Music’s Mid-Year Report

    Albums by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, BTS and Bad Bunny led to a record 507 billion on-demand streams in the first six months of 2019, according to Nielsen’s mid-year report, which “outlines the music industry’s leading trends, data and insights over the past six months.” Breaking down the leading trends via the Gracenote [...]

  • Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean Join

    Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean Join 'Pink Skies Ahead'

    Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean, Odeya Rush and Evan Ross have joined Jessica Barden in the drama “Pink Skies Ahead.” The Kelly Oxford film tells the story of a wild young woman, played by Barden, whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. [...]

  • J. Cole's Manager Helps Build His

    J. Cole's Manager Helps Build a Dreamville Empire While Staying Focused on One Client

    Possibly the only person who can unlock all the mysteries of J. Cole is Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, the rapper’s label co-owner, business partner, manager and pal since the two attended St. John University in Queens together as young students. And there’s no shortage of secrets that the two share, like exactly what’s in store for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad