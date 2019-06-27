Nipsey Hussle Accused His Alleged Killer of Snitching, D.A. Says

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot after getting into a conversation with his alleged killer over snitching, according to grand jury documents released on Thursday.

A judge ordered the transcript released on Thursday, following a motion from the Los Angeles Times. The 29-year-old suspect, Eric Holder, has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges. He is being held on $6.5 million bail.

Holder is accused of shooting the rapper on March 31 in the parking lot outside Hussle’s clothing store, at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. According to the Times’ report, Holder spotted Hussle in the parking lot and decided to talk to him.

During the conversation, Hussle commented that word on the street was that Holder had been snitching to the police, according to the prosecutor’s summary of the testimony. Holder threw it back at Hussle, saying something to the effect of, “Haven’t you snitched?”

The prosecutor, Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney, said the conversation was not heated. Holder left, and returned a few minutes later with two guns, according to the Times report. Holder is accused of opening fire on Hussle with both weapons. Hussle died at the hospital a short time later.

Grand jury transcripts are supposed to be unsealed within 10 days of an indictment. In this case, the defense opposed the Times’ motion, arguing it would prejudice the case. Judge Robert J. Perry overruled that objection and ordered the document released.