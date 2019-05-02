Nigerian Star Tiwa Savage Signs With Universal

Universal Music Group announced today that it has signed an exclusive global recording agreement with Nigerian singer/songwriter Tiwa Savage, one of Africa’s biggest stars. Under the agreement, her future music will be released internationally through UMG’s operations in more than 60 countries worldwide. Projects will be executively produced by Efe Ogbeni of Regime Music Societe and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna. (Pictured above, L-R: attorney Joel Katz, Sipho Diamini (MD, UMG South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa), Efe Ogbeni (Stealth Management/Regime Music Societe), Adam Granite (EVP, Market Development, UMG) , Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna (Stealth Management) – Bottom row – Sir Lucian Grainge (Chairman & CEO, UMG), Tiwa Savage.)

In 2018 Savage was named Best African Act by the MTV European Music Awards — the first female artist to win the honor — and was chosen by Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform alongside Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Jay-Z live at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa before an audience of 70,000 in celebration of the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth. She also performed at Jay-Z’s Made In America festival in Philadelphia in 2017.

Her hits include “Mr Lova Lova,” (featuring Duncan Mighty), “Diet” and “Tiwa’s Vibe,” all of which topped several African charts.

“My biggest goal is to make Africa proud,” Savage said. “I’m so excited for this moment and I’m thankful to Sir Lucian Grainge and my new UMG family for their belief in my dreams. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I’m more ready than I have ever been.”

Adam Granite, EVP Market Development, Universal Music Group said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Tiwa and her team to help her music reach new audiences around the world. As one of Africa’s most successful, influential and dynamic singer-songwriters, Tiwa has truly global ambitions and UMG is committed to help her in achieving them.”