Nigerian Star Tiwa Savage Signs With Universal

By
Variety Staff

Universal Music Group announced today that it has signed an exclusive global recording agreement with Nigerian singer/songwriter Tiwa Savage, one of Africa’s biggest stars. Under the agreement, her future music will be released internationally through UMG’s operations in more than 60 countries worldwide. Projects will be executively produced by Efe Ogbeni of Regime Music Societe and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna. (Pictured above, L-R: attorney Joel Katz, Sipho Diamini (MD, UMG South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa), Efe Ogbeni (Stealth Management/Regime Music Societe), Adam Granite (EVP, Market Development, UMG) , Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna (Stealth Management) – Bottom row – Sir Lucian Grainge (Chairman & CEO, UMG), Tiwa Savage.)

In 2018 Savage was named Best African Act by the MTV European Music Awards — the first female artist to win the honor — and was chosen by Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform alongside Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Jay-Z live at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa before an audience of 70,000 in celebration of the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth. She also performed at Jay-Z’s Made In America festival in Philadelphia in 2017.

Her hits include “Mr Lova Lova,” (featuring Duncan Mighty), “Diet” and “Tiwa’s Vibe,” all of which topped several African charts.

“My biggest goal is to make Africa proud,” Savage said. “I’m so excited for this moment and I’m thankful to Sir Lucian Grainge and my new UMG family for their belief in my dreams. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I’m more ready than I have ever been.”

Adam Granite, EVP Market Development, Universal Music Group said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Tiwa and her team to help her music reach new audiences around the world. As one of Africa’s most successful, influential and dynamic singer-songwriters, Tiwa has truly global ambitions and UMG is committed to help her in achieving them.”

 

  • Bolden review

    Wynton Marsalis on Creating Score for 'Bolden' Biopic Without Jazz Pioneer's Music

    Jazzman Wynton Marsalis faced one of the most unusual challenges of his career when he agreed to score “Bolden,” the biopic of early jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden: No recordings survive, so Marsalis had to create Bolden’s music from scratch. That’s precisely what intrigued him, Marsalis tells Variety: “Just being from New Orleans, being a trumpet player,” [...]

  • Woodstock 50: Vegas Bookmakers Lay Odds

    Woodstock 50: Las Vegas Bookmakers Lay Odds On Whether the Fest Will Go On

    It’s not just amateurs who look at the ongoing imbroglio over the Woodstock 50 festival and think: What are the odds that it ends up being a go? Don’t worry — the pros in Las Vegas have set their minds to it, too. Jay Kornegay, the head of the Race & Sports Book Operations at [...]

  • Sirius Logo

    SiriusXM Lays Off 60 After Completion of Pandora Acquisition

    In the wake of SiriusXM completing its $3.5 billion acquisition of Pandora, 60 people have been let go, according to an internal memo sent to the company’s staff by CEO Jim Meyer. A source noted to Variety that not all of the affected employees were at Pandora; the news was first reported by Billboard. “When [...]

  • AWAL Partners With Imran Ahmed’s New

    AWAL Partners With Imran Ahmed’s New Label, In Real Life

    AWAL, Kobalt’s recording company, today announced an exclusive worldwide recordings partnership with Los Angeles-based independent label In Real Life, which was founded by longtime XL Recordings A&R chief Imran Ahmed (pictured above), who signed Vampire Weekend, Jungle and others. According to the announcement, the deal will leverage AWAL and its distribution and marketing expertise to [...]

  • Jared Leto attends the screening for

    Jared Leto Filmed an Entire Documentary in Just One Day

    Jared Leto wants Americans to hold a mirror up to themselves. “We made this crazy portrait of the United States in what I think is a really important time to take a look at ourselves,” the Oscar winner says. Related JJ Corsini and Chris Hovsepian Join Universal Music in Global Artist Development Roles Ariana Grande [...]

  • Halsey and BTS at Billboard Music

    TV Review: 'The 2019 Billboard Music Awards'

    Ariana Grande, who famously skipped the Grammys this year over disagreements about what form her production number would take, found an agreeable partner Wednesday night in the Billboard Music Awards — they let her mail in her characteristically dimly lit performance from a Vancouver concert. (It might’ve been via snail mail; that gig took place [...]

