Nicki Minaj Backs Out of Saudi Arabia Performance

“After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest,” Minaj said in a statement. “While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression.”
In a statement last week, the Human Rights Foundation asked for Minaj and other performers to pull out of their shows. The “Megatron” rapper was originally supposed to headline the festival on July 18.
More to come…
