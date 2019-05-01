×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nicki Minaj ‘In Talks’ With Azoffs’ Full Stop Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Last summer, the rapper-singer accused mega-manager Irving Azoff of sabotaging her tour.

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicki MinajThe Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Has Nicki Minaj joined the roster of Irving and Jeffrey Azoff’s Full Stop Management? Sources tell Variety the singer and rapper is “in talks” with the management firm, after parting ways with Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant and Blueprint/ Maverick Management, who had represented her for the majority of her career.

Full Stop handles a wide range of artists including Travis Scott, the Eagles, Gwen Stefani, John Mayer and Bon Jovi. The move is interesting because Minaj criticized the elder Azoff bitterly last summer in the wake of her “Queen” tour’s postponement, dubbing him the “c—sucker of the day” on her Apple Music Beats 1 radio show and accusing him of launching a “smear campaign about my tour, and contacted people in the media to spread negative things about my tour.” The tour ultimately proceeded, with some bumps and lineup changes, in Europe, although the U.S. leg was rescheduled with her as the special guest on Chris Brown’s forthcoming North American tour in the late summer.

Related

Still, Full Stop is a strong suitor. It could be argued that Minaj, who is 36 and has been a widely recognized recording artist and celebrity for more than a decade, could reap the benefits of Scott’s mainstream hip-hop following, as well as the later-in-career moves that the management team has brought to Stefani, such as a Las Vegas residency and television appearances — although Minaj did serve a controversial stint on “American Idol” in 2013, where she feuded with fellow judge and diva Mariah Carey.

Azoff declined comment at the time, but this would not be the first time in his 50-year career that he buried the hatchet with an artist with whom he’d previously feuded. And as one insider suggests, Minaj may have been “impressed with [his] baller move.” Another source says the talks have been upbeat and “fun.”

A rep for Minaj did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Music

  • Nicki MinajThe Costume Institute Benefit celebrating

    Nicki Minaj 'In Talks' With Azoffs' Full Stop Management (EXCLUSIVE)

    Has Nicki Minaj joined the roster of Irving and Jeffrey Azoff’s Full Stop Management? Sources tell Variety the singer and rapper is “in talks” with the management firm, after parting ways with Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant and Blueprint/ Maverick Management, who had represented her for the majority of her career. Full Stop handles a [...]

  • Taylor Swift at the Time 100

    Taylor Swift Says She's Ready to Ditch the Defense With 'More Playful' New Album

    When Taylor Swift put out her previous album, “Reputation,” her mantra was, “There will be no explanation,” and she pretty well stuck to that, with a no-interviews policy. But for her next album, she’s already doing a fair amount of explaining — not that that extends to a title or release date or anything else [...]

  • 'Rocketman' Soundtrack Will Include an Elton

    'Rocketman' Soundtrack Will Include a Newly Written Elton John/Taron Egerton Duet

    Newly revealed “Rocketman” soundtrack details include a previously unannounced duet between the movie Elton John and the OG Elton John. John and his big-screen portrayer, Taron Egerton, team up on “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which will likely play over the end credits, if its positioning as the final cut on a 22-song tracklist is [...]

  • Martin Bandier Slams Spotify, Looks to

    Martin Bandier Slams Spotify, Looks to the Future at Syracuse Q&A

    The 2019 graduating class of the Bandier Program at Syracuse University finds its namesake at an interesting point in his nearly 50-year career: After 12 years at the helm of Sony/ATV, in which he transformed the company from the world’s fourth-largest music publisher to by far the biggest — one that includes the catalogs of [...]

  • Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang,

    Embattled Woodstock 50 Chief Michael Lang Promises, ‘We’re Gonna Get This Done’

    UPDATED: To say that the already confusing situation around the Woodstock 50 festival scheduled for August entered a new realm of confusion this week would be an understatement of epic proportions. The festival — slated for the weekend of Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York and starring Jay-Z, the Dead & Company, Miley Cyrus [...]

  • Jaden Smith to Play Kanye West

    Jaden Smith to Play Young Kanye West in Showtime Anthology Series 'Omniverse'

    Kanye West and Jaden Smith are teaming up for a Showtime series. Smith it attached to the star in the series, titled “Omniverse,” while West will executive produce. Showtime has ordered a script for the series. Related Nicki Minaj Parts Ways With Longtime Managers (EXCLUSIVE) Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj to Tour Together This Fall [...]

  • Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin JonasJonas

    Jonas Brothers Reveal Dates for ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour

    The Jonas Brothers have announced dates for their 40-city “Happiness Begins” tour this summer and fall, with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. Dates appear below; the group’s comeback album, also called “Happiness Begins,” is out June 7. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is presented by American Airlines and Mastercard and kicks off August 7th in Miami, FL [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad