Nicki Minaj Drops Luxe New Song, ‘Fendi’ (Listen)

For a woman who was ready to retire for all of 24 hours back in September, Nicki Minja is showing no signs of slowing down, as 2019 may be her busiest year yet.

Her newest single, “Fendi,” dropped a new song this morning with guests Philly rapper PnB Rock and producer Murda Beatz. (). Not surprisingly, the song is dedicated to all things luxe.

For those keeping track of Minaj’s WTF year, she retired and bade farewell to her fans on September 5 to “ have my family,” only to take it all back the next day. “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that,” read her tweet on September 6.

Right before that retirement announcement/disavowal, Minaj made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s seasonal hit, “Hot Girl Summer.” That’s the same month that Minaj made time to make beef and cease beef – within 24 hours – with Joe Budden on her Beats 1 “Queen Radio” show.

Looking all the way back past August, Minaj teamed with rapper Lil Durk on the “Extravagant” single in July, and earlier in the year crafted an unlikely pairing with Avril Lavigne on the pop-rocker’s comeback single, “Dumb Blonde,” a team-up with A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg and Mike Will Made It called “Runnin’,” and her own steamy solo track, “Megatron,” which at the time, signaled the arrival of a possible new studio album. She also parted ways with longtime managers Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant.