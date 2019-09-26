×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nicki Minaj Drops Luxe New Song, ‘Fendi’ (Listen)

By

A.D.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicki Minaj
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

For a woman who was ready to retire for all of 24 hours back in September, Nicki Minja is showing no signs of slowing down, as 2019 may be her busiest year yet.

Her newest single, “Fendi,” dropped a new song this morning with guests Philly rapper PnB Rock and producer Murda Beatz. (). Not surprisingly, the song is dedicated to all things luxe.

For those keeping track of Minaj’s WTF year, she retired and bade farewell to her fans on September 5 to “ have my family,” only to take it all back the next day. “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that,” read her tweet on September 6.

Right before that retirement announcement/disavowal, Minaj made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s seasonal hit, “Hot Girl Summer.” That’s the same month that Minaj made time to make beef and cease beef – within 24 hours – with Joe Budden on her Beats 1 “Queen Radio” show.

Looking all the way back past August, Minaj teamed with rapper Lil Durk on the “Extravagant” single in July, and earlier in the year crafted an unlikely pairing with Avril Lavigne on the pop-rocker’s comeback single, “Dumb Blonde,” a team-up with A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg and Mike Will Made It called “Runnin’,” and her own steamy solo track, “Megatron,” which at the time, signaled the arrival of a possible new studio album. She also parted ways with longtime managers Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant.

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Staci Griesbach

    Former Sony Pictures Publicity VP Forges New Career as Jazz Vocalist

    Staci Griesbach is walking the line between country and jazz. Over the last two months, the publicist-turned-vocalist has headlined shows at top jazz clubs in Los Angeles and Nashville, released an album of Patsy Cline classics, performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame, and saw Rolling Stone magazine call her first single “gorgeous.” A [...]

  • Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj Drops Luxe New Song, 'Fendi' (Listen)

    For a woman who was ready to retire for all of 24 hours back in September, Nicki Minja is showing no signs of slowing down, as 2019 may be her busiest year yet. Her newest single, “Fendi,” dropped a new song this morning with guests Philly rapper PnB Rock and producer Murda Beatz. (). Not [...]

  • Alamo Records Names Tiara Hargrave Executive

    Alamo Records Names Tiara Hargrave Executive VP and General Manager

    Alamo Records, the new label founded by former 300, Warner Music and Def Jam exec Todd Moscowitz, today announced the appointment of Tiara Hargrave to the position of Executive Vice President/General Manager at the label. According to the announcement, Hargrave, who joins from Columbia Records, will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the [...]

  • Judy Movie Renee Zellweger Finn Wittrock

    Renée Zellweger on Becoming Judy Garland: 'I Understand Public Scrutiny'

    Renée Zellweger can’t believe how destitute Judy Garland became toward the end of her life. “I was very surprised and found this shocking that someone who had worked since she was 2 years old, on that level, could find herself in financial dire straits at that stage in her career,” says Zellweger. The Oscar-winner portrays [...]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West, EMI Music Publishing Settle Legal Dispute

    Kanye West and his music publisher, EMI, have ended their legal dispute, according to court documents, with the parties settling for an undisclosed amount. The news was first reported by The Blast. The documents read in part, “PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiffs Please Gimme My Publishing, Inc., West Brands, LLC, Kanye West, and Ye World [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen FYSEE Opening Night with

    Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Western Stars’ Soundtrack Album

    After waiting four years to drop his “Western Stars” album, Bruce Springsteen has tripled down: After releasing the album earlier this year, he’s released a film about it and, on Oct. 25, a soundtrack to that film. Columbia Records will release “Western Stars – Songs From The Film,” featuring each of the live performances captured [...]

  • management agency ymu paul randle holly

    Management Group YMU Shuffles Management Pack

    YMU Group, the management firm borne out of private equity firm Trilantic’s acquisition of the James Grant Group, has shuffled its management pack, creating a U.K. CEO position, and naming a new entertainment MD, and head of drama. YMU upped Mary Bekhait to a newly created U.K. CEO role last week that spans sport, music, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad