Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Retiring to ‘Have My Family’

Jem Aswad

Nicki Minaj
CREDIT: Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj claims she’s retiring to “have my family,” according to a tweet she posted Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” the post reads, closing with emojis.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the post is serious, a plea for attention, or, as the second sentence suggests, an act of spite toward unspecified haters.

As for the family aspect, last month, she said on her Queen Radio show that she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty will be married “in 80 days.”

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

Minaj has had a rough year: Variety broke the news in April that she had parted ways with longtime managers Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant, and was reported to be aligning with veteran manager Irving Azoff, although it is unclear whether that relationship was ever solidified. And although her 2018 “Queen“ album was a success, a planned coheadlining North American tour with Future was postponed in August due to production issues and was never rescheduled, although she was apparently going to tour as a special guest of Chris Brown this fall before pulling out; three dates on the European leg of the tour earlier this year were also postponed.

She also got into a widely reported altercation with Cardi B during New York Fashion Week last fall that saw the younger rapper trying to physically attack Minaj. Minaj later called the incident “mortifying and humiliating.”

However, Minaj has been active with guest appearances in recent months, most recently appearing in Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” clip, which dropped on Tuesday.

Variety will have more on the situation as it develops.

