Nick Cannon Joins L.A.’s Power 106 as Morning Show Host

Nick Cannon is adding another hosting job to his resume.

The entertainment renaissance man will join Power 106, Los Angeles’ top hip-hop radio station, as the morning show’s main host and producer. “Nick Cannon Mornings” will launch this Monday, June 17, and air from 5 to 10 a.m.

“Power 106 is one of the most substantial fixtures in our hip-hop culture that has proven time and time again that they are No. 1 and not going anywhere,” Cannon said in a statement. “Los Angeles is used to star players joining star franchises. I’m just honored for the opportunity to make our community and culture proud.”

Currently, the comedian-actor hosts Fox’s hit reality singing competition “The Masked Singer” and “Wild ‘N Out” on MTV, which begins production on its 15th season later this year. Previously, he was best known for emceeing “America’s Got Talent” for seven years. He also dipped his toe in radio hosting from 2010-2012 with a morning show on New York’s 92.3 Now FM.

“Nick Cannon is that fresh sound we were looking for on Power 106,” said Power 106 program director E-Man. “Nick is an incredible entertainer who embodies hip-hop, pop culture, comedy and community all in one.”