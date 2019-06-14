×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nick Cannon Joins L.A.’s Power 106 as Morning Show Host

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nick Cannon King of the Dancehall
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon is adding another hosting job to his resume.

The entertainment renaissance man will join Power 106, Los Angeles’ top hip-hop radio station, as the morning show’s main host and producer. “Nick Cannon Mornings” will launch this Monday, June 17, and air from 5 to 10 a.m. 

“Power 106 is one of the most substantial fixtures in our hip-hop culture that has proven time and time again that they are No. 1 and not going anywhere,” Cannon said in a statement. “Los Angeles is used to star players joining star franchises. I’m just honored for the opportunity to make our community and culture proud.”

Currently, the comedian-actor hosts Fox’s hit reality singing competition “The Masked Singer” and “Wild ‘N Out” on MTV, which begins production on its 15th season later this year. Previously, he was best known for emceeing “America’s Got Talent” for seven years. He also dipped his toe in radio hosting from 2010-2012 with a morning show on New York’s 92.3 Now FM.

“Nick Cannon is that fresh sound we were looking for on Power 106,” said Power 106 program director E-Man. “Nick is an incredible entertainer who embodies hip-hop, pop culture, comedy and community all in one.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Music

  • Nick Cannon King of the Dancehall

    Nick Cannon Joins L.A.'s Power 106 as Morning Show Host

    Nick Cannon is adding another hosting job to his resume. The entertainment renaissance man will join Power 106, Los Angeles’ top hip-hop radio station, as the morning show’s main host and producer. “Nick Cannon Mornings” will launch this Monday, June 17, and air from 5 to 10 a.m.  “Power 106 is one of the most [...]

  • Plume of black smoke rising from

    Lawsuits Expected Next Week in Response to Universal Music Fire

    A Los Angeles law firm representing several Universal Music recording artists affected by the 2008 fire that destroyed a huge number of master recordings is expected to file lawsuits as early as next week, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We have many very concerned clients,” Howard King, partner in King Holmes Paterno & Soriano, [...]

  • Ronee Blakley TCM Opening Night, Arrivals,

    Ronee Blakley Remembers Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue: 'We Were Delirious'

    As fanciful as Martin Scorsese’s new film about Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue of 1975 is, it doesn’t aim to turn truth into myth nearly as much as the infamous movie Dylan himself made during that period, “Renaldo and Clara” — in which the cast list had Ronee Blakley playing “Mrs. Dylan.” Whatever impish reasons [...]

  • ISAAC HAYESGLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, BRITAIN - JUN

    'Shaft' With No Isaac Hayes? Heir, Studio Debate New Film's Music

    The son of the legendary Isaac Hayes is upset that there are no original Hayes tracks in the new “Shaft” movie, calling its soundtrack album “a cultural disaster.” New Line Cinema, which made the movie — starring Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Roundtree and Jessie T. Usher as three generations of the Shaft family — insists [...]

  • Luciano Pavarotti

    Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager Reflects on Her First Hit, 'A Groovy Kind of Love'

    In the summer of 1966, songwriter Johnny Mercer had his final Top 40 American hit with Frank Sinatra’s version of his song “Summer Wind.” That same summer, young songwriter Carole Bayer had her first chart hit with the English rock band the Mindbenders’ version of “A Groovy Kind of Love,” a song she co-wrote with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad