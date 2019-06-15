×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nick Cannon on His New Radio Morning Show Gig: ‘I’m Not New to Multitasking’

He says he already sleeps so little that adding a morning show to his hosting jobs won't affect his routine much.

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York to promote promoting his new show, "The Masked SingerNick Cannon Portrait Session, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Television host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, and children’s book author Nick Cannon will now add radio host to his long list of endeavors. He’s Power 106’s new morning show host, coming on the heels of J Cruz’s move to Los Angeles competitor Real 92.3 for the afternoon slot.

The SoCal native recently shot the 15th season of his MTV show “Wild ‘N Out: and hosted Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” all while running his own Ncredible label. The new morning show, “Nick Cannon Mornings – Power 106 #1 for Hip Hop,” will airing daily from 5-10 a.m. Variety caught up with Cannon following the announcement.

What does becoming a morning  personality mean to you?
It’s honestly a dream come true. One of my first jobs was interning at a radio station in Southern California (San Diego). I’ve been coming to Power since 15, so to be here and now have my own morning show host is crazy. … I can’t wait to get out, connect with the people, do some events, really be in the city in a real way.

Related

How long was this in the works?
We’ve been talking about it for some time. E-Man (the station’s assistant program director/music director) and I have been putting it together — it’s one of those things where you have to stay as top secret as you possibly can, but it came together really quick. I wanted everyone to know as soon as possible. I wasn’t one of the ones who wanted to keep it a secret.

How does it feel going up against Big Boy at Real, the competitor? [Big Boy was the morning host at Power 106 until moving to KRRL in 2015.)
I don’t feel like that’s what I am doing, honestly. That’s my big bro. I don’t believe in it. I’m my biggest competition. I challenge myself and hold myself to a standard I don’t think anybody else would.

Thoughts on him letting the cat out the bag?
That was great! [Laughs.] That was amazing. I even talked to him afterward and said, “Thanks for that.” It’s great promo when somebody else is talking about you. He’s like, “No doubt.” Especially with so much going on in our community, to be able to unify and show that two black men can show love to each other in the same city… I’m not here to play games. I got genuine love for him. I think the feeling is mutual. All the radio games you guys have seen in the past, I’m not about that. That’s my big bro for life.

What kind of guests do you plan on bringing in?
I’ve already been talking to everybody in the industry. Obviously, my Rolodex is what it is. I gotta keep some stuff close to my bulletproof vest.

Are the early hours going to be tough?
I’m always operating on these hours. I don’t go to bed. You know how most people put their pajamas on and get in the bed? I don’t do that. I go to sleep when I get tired and wake up — that might be 3 in the afternoon. I don’t have a set bedtime, so I don’t have to worry about waking up.

You just shot the new season of “Wild ‘N Out.” How do you plan on balancing everything?
I’m not new to multitasking. Nothing else is going to lose focus or lose the drive I have for it. You’ll see a lot of stuff shifting, but this will add to everything I’ve done. It’s a great partnership to things like “Wild ‘N Out” and “The Masked Singer” — it all has to do with music and entertainment. It slides right in.

Who are your favorite artists?
The artists that are signed to me. [Laughs.] Outside of that, the stars of today, Migos, Drake, Chris Brown, Cardi, all those — but I’m an up-and-coming guy too, so I’m looking at people like Chica, Little Dope Boy, Suave, Justina Valentine and Black Squad.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Music

  • Nick Cannon poses for a portrait

    Nick Cannon on His New Radio Morning Show Gig: 'I'm Not New to Multitasking'

    Television host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, and children’s book author Nick Cannon will now add radio host to his long list of endeavors. He’s Power 106’s new morning show host, coming on the heels of J Cruz’s move to Los Angeles competitor Real 92.3 for the afternoon slot. The SoCal native recently shot the 15th [...]

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    Drake Drops Two New Songs to Celebrate Toronto Raptors' NBA Triumph

    As promised, Drake dropped two new songs Saturday to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship win, “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” (featuring Rick Ross) — the first new songs he’s dropped so far this year, although he recently appeared on songs by former foes Meek Mill and Chris Brown. Apart from some wording on the image [...]

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE

    Watch Taylor Swift Give Surprise Performance at LGBT Landmark Stonewall Inn

    Taylor Swift is doubling down on her pro-LGBT activity during Pride month: Less than 24 hours after she dropped her new single “You Need to Calm Down,” which includes shout-outs to GLAAD and the LGBT community, she made a surprise appearance before about 100 people at the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village, the [...]

  • Nick Cannon King of the Dancehall

    Nick Cannon Joins L.A.'s Power 106 as Morning Show Host

    Nick Cannon is adding another hosting job to his resume. The entertainment renaissance man will join KPWR-FM (“Power 106”), Los Angeles’ top hip-hop radio station, as the morning show’s main host and producer. “Nick Cannon Mornings” will launch this Monday, June 17, and air from 5 to 10 a.m.  “Power 106 is one of the [...]

  • Plume of black smoke rising from

    Lawsuit Expected Next Week in Response to Universal Music Fire

    A Los Angeles law firm representing several Universal Music recording artists affected by the 2008 fire that destroyed a huge number of master recordings is expected to file a lawsuit as early as next week. King told Variety that he expects to sue for negligence and other torts. He declined to identify his clients, saying [...]

  • Ronee Blakley TCM Opening Night, Arrivals,

    Ronee Blakley Remembers Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue: 'We Were Delirious'

    As fanciful as Martin Scorsese’s new film about Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue of 1975 is, it doesn’t aim to turn truth into myth nearly as much as the infamous movie Dylan himself made during that period, “Renaldo and Clara” — in which the cast list had Ronee Blakley playing “Mrs. Dylan.” Whatever impish reasons [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad