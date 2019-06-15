Nick Cannon on His New Radio Morning Show Gig: ‘I’m Not New to Multitasking’

Television host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, and children’s book author Nick Cannon will now add radio host to his long list of endeavors. He’s Power 106’s new morning show host, coming on the heels of J Cruz’s move to Los Angeles competitor Real 92.3 for the afternoon slot.

The SoCal native recently shot the 15th season of his MTV show “Wild ‘N Out: and hosted Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” all while running his own Ncredible label. The new morning show, “Nick Cannon Mornings – Power 106 #1 for Hip Hop,” will airing daily from 5-10 a.m. Variety caught up with Cannon following the announcement.

What does becoming a morning personality mean to you?

It’s honestly a dream come true. One of my first jobs was interning at a radio station in Southern California (San Diego). I’ve been coming to Power since 15, so to be here and now have my own morning show host is crazy. … I can’t wait to get out, connect with the people, do some events, really be in the city in a real way.

How long was this in the works?

We’ve been talking about it for some time. E-Man (the station’s assistant program director/music director) and I have been putting it together — it’s one of those things where you have to stay as top secret as you possibly can, but it came together really quick. I wanted everyone to know as soon as possible. I wasn’t one of the ones who wanted to keep it a secret.

How does it feel going up against Big Boy at Real, the competitor? [Big Boy was the morning host at Power 106 until moving to KRRL in 2015.)

I don’t feel like that’s what I am doing, honestly. That’s my big bro. I don’t believe in it. I’m my biggest competition. I challenge myself and hold myself to a standard I don’t think anybody else would.

Thoughts on him letting the cat out the bag?

That was great! [Laughs.] That was amazing. I even talked to him afterward and said, “Thanks for that.” It’s great promo when somebody else is talking about you. He’s like, “No doubt.” Especially with so much going on in our community, to be able to unify and show that two black men can show love to each other in the same city… I’m not here to play games. I got genuine love for him. I think the feeling is mutual. All the radio games you guys have seen in the past, I’m not about that. That’s my big bro for life.

What kind of guests do you plan on bringing in?

I’ve already been talking to everybody in the industry. Obviously, my Rolodex is what it is. I gotta keep some stuff close to my bulletproof vest.

Are the early hours going to be tough?

I’m always operating on these hours. I don’t go to bed. You know how most people put their pajamas on and get in the bed? I don’t do that. I go to sleep when I get tired and wake up — that might be 3 in the afternoon. I don’t have a set bedtime, so I don’t have to worry about waking up.

You just shot the new season of “Wild ‘N Out.” How do you plan on balancing everything?

I’m not new to multitasking. Nothing else is going to lose focus or lose the drive I have for it. You’ll see a lot of stuff shifting, but this will add to everything I’ve done. It’s a great partnership to things like “Wild ‘N Out” and “The Masked Singer” — it all has to do with music and entertainment. It slides right in.

Who are your favorite artists?

The artists that are signed to me. [Laughs.] Outside of that, the stars of today, Migos, Drake, Chris Brown, Cardi, all those — but I’m an up-and-coming guy too, so I’m looking at people like Chica, Little Dope Boy, Suave, Justina Valentine and Black Squad.