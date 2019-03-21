×
Guy Oseary’s New Zealand Fundraiser Nears $150,000, Continues Raising Money

Members of the public mourn at a flower memorial near the Al Noor Masjid on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, 16 March 2019. A gunman killed 49 worshippers at the Al Noor Masjid and Linwood Masjid on 15 March. The 28-year-old Australian suspect, Brenton Tarrant, appeared in court on 16 March and was charged with murder.At least 49 people killed in terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand - 16 Mar 2019
CREDIT: MICK TSIKAS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In the wake of the horrific shootings at New Zealand mosques last week that killed some 49 people, Maverick chief Guy Oseary launched a GoFundMe campaign to “support those affected by this tragedy at this very difficult time,” and began it with an $18,000 donation.

Boosted by donations from many celebrities — including Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Rachel Zoe, Judd Apatow, Chris Rock, Nick Kroll, Live Nation chief Michael Rapino, jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, director Ava DuVernay, novelist Tiffanie DeBartolo; Oseary’s longtime client Madonna donated $10,000 — as well as less-famous people, the campaign passed its goal of $100,000 within days, but it’s still going and at press time was nearing $150,000. Donations can be made here (https://www.gofundme.com/christchurch-mosques-fundraiser), or at another organization of one’s choice.

View this post on Instagram

“49 dead in terror attack at New Zealand mosques”.. we woke up to this news this morning.. I read the frightening details and could barely find the strength to watch a short clip of the disturbing footage. My heart breaks for the victims and for their families… I’ve started a gofund me campaign to support those affected by this tragedy at this very difficult time, and making a personal contribution of $18,000 on behalf of my family to the victims of this terrorist attack. We will work with GoFundMe to ensure all funds are transferred to an organization providing support to the families and community. We will provide additional information about the distribution of funds as soon as it becomes available and are actively researching the best organizations in New Zealand to receive what is raised. Please join me in helping. Link here and in bio: https://www.gofundme.com/christchurch-mosques-fundraiser #enoughisenough @muslimjewishbrotherhood #peace

A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary) on

“We will work with GoFundMe to ensure all funds are transferred to an organization providing support to the families and community,” he wrote in the first post. “We will provide additional information about the distribution of funds as soon as it becomes available and are actively researching the best organizations in New Zealand to receive what is raised.” A rep tells Variety that Oseary is working alongside GoFundMe to vet local organizations that are providing relief for the victim’s families and will make sure the funds get to those who were directly affected via one or more of these organization.

Oseary followed with another post earlier this week. “It was important for me — an Israeli Jew — to show love and care for the Muslim community on another painful, sad day that left 50 innocent people dead in #NewZealand,” Oseary wrote. “This @gofundme campaign is a small gesture of support and love, and an acknowledgement that we are all connected.”

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 3 days and we just crossed the $100,000 mark!!! Over 400 of you contributed!! Thank you so much for your donations and to the many that helped spread the word about this campaign.. It was October 27, 2018 when 11 people were killed during Shabbat prayers at the Pittsburgh Tree Of Life synagogue… It was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States. A GoFundMe campaign for the families of the victims was set up by Shay Khatiri, a DC-based Iranian immigrant who loves the American Jewish community and moved quickly to help. I donated and supported that campaign. You can see what I wrote about my experience of Anti-Semitism on that devastating day. This time around, it was important for me — an Israeli Jew — to show love and care for the Muslim community on another painful, sad day that left 50 innocent people dead in #NewZealand. This @gofundme campaign is a small gesture of support and love, and an acknowledgement that we are all connected. We're still working with GoFundMe to determine an organization that can provide much needed support to the Christchurch families and community and will update you here as soon as possible. I’m so grateful for those of you that contributed. I’ve included all your names in this post!! 🙌🏽 Link here and in bio: https://www.gofundme.com/christchurch-mosques-fundraiser Some words from John Lennon’s IMAGINE: “Imagine all the people, Living life in peace.. You may say that I'm a dreamer But I'm not the only one I hope someday you'll join us And the world will be as one” #Thankyou #enoughisenough ☪️✡️✝️☸️🕉☮️ ✌🏼

A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary) on

View this post on Instagram

Two days in and 72 thousand dollars already raised from over 220 of you amazing people to support those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.. Thank you to my friends and to the many incredible caring people I don’t personally know that have given.. 🙌🏽 I’m working with @GoFundMe to ensure all funds are transferred to an organization supporting the families and community. We will provide additional information about the distribution of funds as soon as possible and are actively researching the best organizations in New Zealand to receive what is raised. Please join us in helping. Link here and in bio: https://www.gofundme.com/christchurch-mosques-fundraiser #peace #onelove ❤️💛💚

A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Members of the public mourn at

