Guy Oseary’s New Zealand Fundraiser Nears $150,000, Continues Raising Money

In the wake of the horrific shootings at New Zealand mosques last week that killed some 49 people, Maverick chief Guy Oseary launched a GoFundMe campaign to “support those affected by this tragedy at this very difficult time,” and began it with an $18,000 donation.

Boosted by donations from many celebrities — including Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Rachel Zoe, Judd Apatow, Chris Rock, Nick Kroll, Live Nation chief Michael Rapino, jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, director Ava DuVernay, novelist Tiffanie DeBartolo; Oseary’s longtime client Madonna donated $10,000 — as well as less-famous people, the campaign passed its goal of $100,000 within days, but it’s still going and at press time was nearing $150,000. Donations can be made here (https://www.gofundme.com/christchurch-mosques-fundraiser), or at another organization of one’s choice.

“We will work with GoFundMe to ensure all funds are transferred to an organization providing support to the families and community,” he wrote in the first post. “We will provide additional information about the distribution of funds as soon as it becomes available and are actively researching the best organizations in New Zealand to receive what is raised.” A rep tells Variety that Oseary is working alongside GoFundMe to vet local organizations that are providing relief for the victim’s families and will make sure the funds get to those who were directly affected via one or more of these organization.

Oseary followed with another post earlier this week. “It was important for me — an Israeli Jew — to show love and care for the Muslim community on another painful, sad day that left 50 innocent people dead in #NewZealand,” Oseary wrote. “This @gofundme campaign is a small gesture of support and love, and an acknowledgement that we are all connected.”