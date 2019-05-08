×
New York Music Month Events Revealed

Jem Aswad

CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

The New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) Commissioner Anne del Castillo and “NY is Music” co-founder Justin Kalifowitz today announced the full slate of programming for the third annual New York Music Month in June.

This year’s expanded NYMM features a new radio show/podcast all about NYC’s music scene, nine free concerts in the Bronx and Queens, a conference on music + tech, along with the popular free business classes and access to rehearsal space for musicians, free music history walking tours every weekend, weekly workshops by and for the LGBTQ+ community, and more. The full list of events and activities for NYMM 2019 is available at NYMusicMonth.nyc.

According to the announcement, new additions to New York Music Month include:

  • The launch of CityFM – This new WNYE original radio show and podcast, produced by co-sign and music journalist Raspberry Jones (Piotr Orlov), explores NYC’s music culture, emerging artists and trends, and upcoming events, airing every Friday at 12 p.m. ET, June – August.
  • Nine new concerts in the Bronx and Queens – MOME and NYC Parks have teamed up to present a new series of concerts in the Bronx and Queens parks to celebrate NewYork Music Month. ranging from Caribbean music to Latin to rock.
  • Songathon – Songathon is the 24-Hour Songwriting Competition that brings together talented songwriters for an exciting weekend of competition, collaboration, and mentorship by respected members of the music industry. During Songathon, songwriters are given 24 hours to write a song that is then performed live for an audience who vote on their favorite.
  • Sound Thinking NYC Career Expo — The inaugural June 19th Sound Thinking NYC (STNYC) Career and College Exposition enables middle and high school students to explore how to turn a passion for music into a possible college and career path, especially in music production. Hosted by the CUNY Creative Arts Team, MOME, and VH1 Save The Music Foundation, in partnership with NY is Music, the STNYC Expo.

“We are so pleased to present New York Music Month, back for a third year with a terrific slate of diverse programming for musicians and music lovers of all ages,” said MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo. “This initiative is a celebration of all that our city’s thriving music industry has to offer, whether you’re an artist trying to make your mark, a sound engineer interested in honing your craft or a music fan looking for free concerts and music-related activities this summer.”

In addition, the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, NY is Music, and the NYU Steinhardt Music Business Program present the New York Music Month: Innovation at the Intersection of Music + Tech conference on June 4. The Innovation at the Intersection of Music + Tech Conference will showcase key perspectives and insights from New York City’s vibrant music and tech industries. City officials and executives from Universal Group, Facebook, Nielsen, Google Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Songtrust, and Genius, among others will be featured throughout the day.

“New York Music Month continues to be an exceptional showcase of the music industry’s broad cultural, educational, and economic impact on the city, and the diverse community of creators that choose to live and work here,” said Justin Kalifowitz, co-founder of NY is Music and CEO of Downtown Music Holdings.

 

