Green Day, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa Among ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performers

Green Day, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” dick clark productions and ABC announced today.

The broadcast will also feature Ciara as West Coast host, who said, “I am going to be performing my new song ‘Melanin,’ so I hope all my melanin kings and queens tune-in to rock out with me and the amazing line-up of performers this year.” “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale will hold down the East Coast.

Billy Porter, who recently won the Emmy Award for his role the FX series “Pose,” will broadcast from the Central time zone. Specifically, and appropriately for the fashion-forward actor, New Orleans. Porter’s additional credits include turns on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” and the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” where he played Lola, a part he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony Award, among other honors.

It’s the 48th anniversary of the New Year’s broadcast, which features Ryan Seacrest as MC for the 15th year. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

DCP is home to several live television events, including the “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “Golden Globe Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and the “Streamy Awards.”