Art Neville of the Meters and the Neville Brothers Dies at 81

Art Neville of The Meters performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, in New Orleans2017 Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 4, New Orleans, USA - 7 May 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Art Neville, one of the key figures of New Orleans music as a member of the Meters and later the Neville Brothers, died Monday. He was 81.

Neville’s manager, Kent Sorrell, confirmed the death.

He joined the Hawkettes at the age of 17 and provided the vocals to the band’s song “Mardi Gras Mambo,” which still reigns as a Nola anthem. In 1964, Neville founded The Meters. The band put out hit songs like “Cissy Strut,” “Just Kissed My Baby” and “Fire on the Bayou.” After the band’s breakup in 1977, he founded the Neville Brothers with his siblings Cyril Neville, Aaron Neville and Charles Neville.

The Neville Brothers won a Grammy for best rock instrumental in 1989 for “Healing Chant.” The song came off the album “Yellow Moon,” which sold more than half a million copies. Neville later won a Grammy in 1996 for the same category with the song “SRV Shuffle” in collaboration with Buddy Guy, Dr. John, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, and Jimmie Vaughan & Robert Cray.

The Meters reunited in 2000. Neville, seen above performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 2017, retired from music last year.

“It was peaceful,” Sorrell told Nola.com. “He passed away at home with his adoring wife Lorraine by his side.”

