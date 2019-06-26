×

Agua Caliente, Oak View Group Partner to Build New Arena in Palm Springs

Live Nation Entertainment also boards as a strategic partner.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
usa, california, palm springs, windmills san gorgonio pass palm springs. wind turbine electricity generators.Sunset
CREDIT: Eye Ubiquitous/Shutterstock

A new sports and entertainment arena is coming to downtown Palm Springs. Today it was announced that the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and Oak View Group (OVG) will partner to build a new state-of-the-art sports and live entertainment venue. Live Nation Entertainment also boards as a strategic partner.

The venue’s capacity will seat at least 10,000 and occupy 300,000 square feet on 16 acres of tribal land. An adjoining facility will serve as a community space and training center for an AHL team (NHL Seattle owner David Bonderman and OVG have applied for an AHL Franchise expansion team, which, if approved, plans to play in 2021).

Construction on the site is scheduled for February 2020 with a projected opening in Fall, 2021. Concurrently, OVG is developing venues in Seattle, Belmont Park in Elmont New York and the University of Texas in Austin, in addition to structures in Milan for the Winter Olympics in 2026.

“With each venue, we’ve had the privilege of building and managing, Oak View Group has consistently continued to raise the industry standard, and the arena in Palm Springs will be no exception,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of OVG. “We look forward to working with Agua Caliente to build what we consider to be one of the most premiere music and professional sports arenas in the world.”

Added Tribal Chairman Jeff L. GrubbeL “This is a unique partnership that will forever change the face of sports and entertainment in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. We are creating a healthy community gathering place for Coachella Valley families and visitors from around the world to celebrate, play and experience diverse entertainment opportunities in a state-of-the-art arena.”

The arena will be able to house conventions, award shows and exhibitions, in addition to concerts and live entertainment events. As it is privately funded, the build-out poses no risk to the City of Palm Springs or its taxpayers and promises to create hundreds of new jobs.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Music

  • usa, california, palm springs, windmills san

    Agua Caliente, Oak View Group Partner to Build New Arena in Palm Springs

    A new sports and entertainment arena is coming to downtown Palm Springs. Today it was announced that the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and Oak View Group (OVG) will partner to build a new state-of-the-art sports and live entertainment venue. Live Nation Entertainment also boards as a strategic partner. The venue’s capacity will seat at [...]

  • MadonnaThe Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the

    Madonna Revives Nightmarish Imagery of Orlando Nightclub Massacre in New Music Video

    Any thoughts that Madonna’s provocative streak might be taking a time-out in 2019 were put to a halt with her release Wednesday of a new music video for her song “God Control,” which portrays a bloody massacre in a nightclub and is peppered with slogans advocating for gun control. Filmed by director Jonas Åkerlund largely in [...]

  • Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus Teases 'Charlie's Angels' Collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey

    Three of the biggest female pop stars have joined forces in a new song for the Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot of “Charlie’s Angels.” In a tweet posted Wednesday, Miley Cyrus hinted at a collaboration between herself, Lana Del Rey, and Ariana Grande in the forthcoming film. Alongside a 14-second teaser, originally posted by Sony Pictures, the [...]

  • Idris Elba

    Idris Elba Signs With Universal Music Publishing Group

    Actor and musician Idris Elba has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). In addition, UMPG will sub-publish artists signed to Elba’s record label, 7Wallace, which launched in 2015 and is based in London. The accomplished star of such films as “The Wire”, “Luther” and “Beasts of No Nation,” Elba [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad