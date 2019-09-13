×
Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle Among Guests on Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’

The show is hosted by Chance the Rapper, Cardi B. and T.I. and will search for hip-hop's best undiscovered talent.

RHYTHM AND FLOW
CREDIT: Adam Rose/Netflix

Hip-hop giants such as Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Lupe Fiasco, and the late Nipsey Hussle will all be featured in Netflix’s upcoming music competition series “Rhythm + Flow.”

Netflix’s first talent show is hosted by Chance the Rapper, Cardi B. and T.I. and will search for hip-hop’s best undiscovered talent across Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City. Four episodes are scheduled to arrive on the streaming service on on Oct. 9. Other bold-faced names set to guest throughout the 10-episode season include Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko, among others.

In addition to a teaser video posted earlier this month, the series’ hosts are also hyping up the show on their own social media sites.

On Instagram, Chance the Rapper urged his followers to tag those who might be a good fit for the competition, noting that he and T.I and Cardi B are looking for artists that are “unsigned, dedicated, and ready.”

Cardi B also shared her excitement with her 50.5 million Instagram followers. “I’m looking for somebody that when I’m going to my car I’m gonna remember their music, I’m gonna remember their face, I’m gonna remember their personality,” the rapper said in a video. “We wanna find you, we wanna discover you,” she continued, noting that she was looking for “that diamond in the rough.”

Meanwhile, T.I described the show as aiming to “explore all of the hoods, all the studios, all the nightclubs … even the barbershops if necessary” to find “the next unreleased, underground hip-hop superstar.”

After premiering on Oct. 9, Netflix will drop the next batch of episodes on Oct. 16, and the final episodes on Oct. 23.

Check out the full lineup below:

Quavo
Fat Joe
Anderson .Paak
Royce da 5’9″
Big Boi
Killer Mike
Twista
Jadakiss
Ebro
Miguel
Teyana Taylor
Jhené Aiko
Tory Lanez
Ty Dolla $ign
DJ Khaled
Smack
King Los
Sounwave
Hit-Boy
London on da Track
Tay Keith
Denaro Love
Off-the-Wall
Kal Banx
G-Dav
DJ Hed
DJ Oreo
DJ Scratch
DJ Holiday
Charm La’Donna
Adam Blackstone

    Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle Among Guests on Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow'

