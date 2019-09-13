Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle Among Guests on Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’

Hip-hop giants such as Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Lupe Fiasco, and the late Nipsey Hussle will all be featured in Netflix’s upcoming music competition series “Rhythm + Flow.”

Netflix’s first talent show is hosted by Chance the Rapper, Cardi B. and T.I. and will search for hip-hop’s best undiscovered talent across Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City. Four episodes are scheduled to arrive on the streaming service on on Oct. 9. Other bold-faced names set to guest throughout the 10-episode season include Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko, among others.

In addition to a teaser video posted earlier this month, the series’ hosts are also hyping up the show on their own social media sites.

On Instagram, Chance the Rapper urged his followers to tag those who might be a good fit for the competition, noting that he and T.I and Cardi B are looking for artists that are “unsigned, dedicated, and ready.”

Cardi B also shared her excitement with her 50.5 million Instagram followers. “I’m looking for somebody that when I’m going to my car I’m gonna remember their music, I’m gonna remember their face, I’m gonna remember their personality,” the rapper said in a video. “We wanna find you, we wanna discover you,” she continued, noting that she was looking for “that diamond in the rough.”

Meanwhile, T.I described the show as aiming to “explore all of the hoods, all the studios, all the nightclubs … even the barbershops if necessary” to find “the next unreleased, underground hip-hop superstar.”

After premiering on Oct. 9, Netflix will drop the next batch of episodes on Oct. 16, and the final episodes on Oct. 23.

Check out the full lineup below:

Snoop Dogg Quavo Fat Joe Anderson .Paak Royce da 5’9″ Nipsey Hussle Big Boi Killer Mike Twista Lupe Fiasco Jadakiss Ebro Miguel Teyana Taylor Jhené Aiko Tory Lanez Ty Dolla $ign DJ Khaled Smack King Los Sounwave Hit-Boy London on da Track Tay Keith Denaro Love Off-the-Wall Kal Banx G-Dav John Legend DJ Hed DJ Oreo DJ Scratch DJ Holiday

Charm La’Donna

Adam Blackstone