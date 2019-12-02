Neil Young Is Crowdsourcing His Next Archival Release

Anyone paying attention will have noticed that Neil Young has been releasing several albums per year, in an effort to get as many of his multiple archival releases onto the market before his 76-year-old Uncle Eddie passes (no joke).

Folliwng on stellar archival releases like “Tuscaloosa,” “Hitchhiker” and “Roxy,” he’s now reached to fans to help him choose what should come next — and has offered a mere 29 options.

“We have these projects in the can right now,” he writes on his website. “We will be asking subscribers only to vote for their top three choices from this list…Watch for the official NYA announcement and your personal link to vote for what you think we should work on next for the fastest release of your favorite projects.”

A number of long-bootlegged and/or long-coveted projects are on this list, including unreleased albums “Homegrown” (1975, which Young had promised would be the first archival release of 2020, although he may have already changed his mind), “Chrome Dreams” and “Homefires,” and multiple live recordings including Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at the Fillmore East in 1970.

Below is a breakdown of every project Young has listed for consideration (many titles are self-explanatory, but hit Rolling Stone for greater detail on these items than Young provides).

Stratford Shakespeare Theater Solo Performance, 1971

“Greendale” Live With Crazy Horse, 2003

“Greendale” Live at Vicar Street Solo, 2003

“Toast,” Unreleased Crazy Horse LP, 2001 “Mountaintop,” 2019 (A film chronicling the creation of Young’s latest album, “Colorado”)

“Catalyst,” 1990 (rehearsal for Young and Crazy Horse’s 1991 tour)

“Alchemy,” 2012/2013 (A film documenting Young and Crazy Horse’s Alchemy world tour.)

“Early Daze, 1960s” (early recordings with Crazy Horse)

“Harvest Time” With Stray Gators, 1971 (Film footage of “Harvest” sessions) “Mirror Ball,” Dublin 1995

“Desert Trip,” 2016 (Live footage from Desert Trip festival in Indio, Ca.) “Monsanto Years,” 2014

“Trunk Show,” 2009 (Jonathan Demme-directed concert film)

“Lincvolt Chronicles 1-5” (“An in-depth look at Young’s attempt to turn his 1959 Lincoln Continental into a hybrid electric vehicle,” per Rolling Stone).

Tower Theater Philadelphia Solo, 2018

“Polar Vortex,” 2019 (live acoustic in Wisconsin and Minnesota)

“Homegrown,” 1975 (a legendary unreleased acoustic-based album, shelved in favor of “Tonight’s the Night”)

“Chrome Dreams,” 1977 (unreleased electric album)

“Berlin Trans Band,” 1982 (concert film directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg)

“Oceanside Countryside,” 1976-1977 (unreleased album containing songs that were released later, including “Comes a Time” and “My My, Hey Hey”)

“Boarding House Solo,” 1978 (live in San Francisco)

“Island in the Sun,” 1982 (unreleased album)

“Trans,” 2020 (animated film inspired by “Trans”)

“Bottom Live Solo,” 1974

“Over the Rainbow Live: Tonight’s the Night,” 1973 (Another live album from the “Tonight’s the Night” tour, this one from the Rainbow in London)

Odeon Budokan, 1976 (concert film from “Zuma” tour)

“Ducks Live in Santa Cruz,” 1977 (from Young’s club tour with the Ducks)

“Homefires,” 1974

CSNY at Fillmore East, 1970