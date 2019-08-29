Remembering Neal Casal: A Tribute in Pictures

Those who found themselves in the orbit of Neal Casal, the guitarist, singer, songwriter and beloved sideman who died tragically by suicide in the early morning hours of Aug. 26 (he was 50), would learn quickly that the New Jersey native was as much a visual artist as a musical one.

A longtime photographer, Casal authored a book in 2010, “A View of Other Windows,” documenting his time as a touring member of Ryan Adams & the Cardinals, and over the years, many friends and fellow musicians took their own pictures of Casal on and off the stage, a few of which Variety has gathered below.

