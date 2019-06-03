×
NBA Finals: Barack Obama Outshines Drake in Rapper’s Hometown

The former President not only received a standing ovation, but was regaled with an “MVP” chant by the Toronto crowd.

Barack Obama Drake
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Drake doesn’t often find himself upstaged — particularly in his hometown of Toronto, where the Raptors reside and the rapper holds the title of “global ambassador” for the team — but it’s not often that a former U.S. President attends an NBA Finals game.

On June 2, Barack Obama arrived at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in a leather jacket and exchanged a hug, handshake and a few words with Drake before Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. An equally passionate hoops fan, Obama caught his hometown Chicago Bulls’ 2015 season opener at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but hadn’t been to an NBA playoff game since at least before his election.

The visit, announced only a few hours before the game, was reportedly planning to feature Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who decided instead to stay home. Perhaps he was worried about being outshined too. Obama received not only a standing ovation, but was regaled with an “MVP” chant by the Canadian crowd.

As for Drake’s broadcast behavior, he didn’t draw nearly as much attention to himself as he did during Game 1, after which he exchanged words with Warriors forward Draymond Green, seemingly calling him and/or the team “trash.” The rapper was barely mentioned during the broadcast. And it didn’t go unnoticed, with the Warriors’ Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant gleeing in their team’s win 109 – 104 and taking an opportunity behind the scenes to clap back at Drake.

“See you in the Bay, Aubrey,” yelled Thompson (referencing Drake’s real name) as his teammates headed to the locker room after the game. Thompson had left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and was walking around afterwards with a huge bag of ice strapped to his leg. “You weren’t talking tonight, were ya? Bum ass,” he added. “That was light work too.”

Drake had shown up to the game in a T-shirt bearing the image of Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone.” Under it was written, “Kevin?!?!?”, a reference to Kevin Durant who missed his second game of the series with a sore calf muscle. When Durant might return is a question, though he is expected back before the series concludes.

Culkin wanted in on the fun, too, tweeting to Drake during the game, “DM me. See you at the BBQ.”

Drake, who has Durant and Steph Curry’s numbers tattooed on his arm, hasn’t revealed if he will make the trip to Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday for Game 3.

  President Donald Trump and first lady

    Trump Lands in U.K. for Three-Day State Visit

    President Trump landed in Britain on Monday for a three-day state visit that will see him dine with the queen at Buckingham Palace, meet business leaders and be safely shielded from the protesters who promise to turn out in droves. Trump stirred up controversy in the U.K. even before he landed, denying that he described [...]

  The Union Minister for Human Resource

    Prakash Javadekar Returns as India’s Media Minister

    Prakash Javadekar has been appointed India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet that was announced Friday. He has also been allocated the portfolio of Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Javadekar previously held the Information & Broadcasting post for a few months in 2014, when Modi first came to [...]

  Reed Hastings seen on day one

    Netflix CEO's Education Agenda Meets Abortion Politics in Missouri

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has long advocated for charter schools, giving money to Republicans and Democrats across the country in support of the education reform movement. But the politics of abortion have suddenly made that more complicated. Amid a growing wave of abortion restrictions in Ohio, Georgia, and other states, Netflix took an unusual stand [...]

  Kirsten Gillibrand Power of Women

    Kirsten Gillibrand Targets Hollywood Women in Fundraiser Amid Abortion Uproar

    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand held a fundraiser targeting women in the entertainment community on Wednesday night amid a growing uproar over the spread of abortion bans across the South. After some hesitation, major studios have begun to speak out against a fetal “heartbeat” bill in Georgia — one of nine states to pass new restrictions on [...]

  john prine

    John Prine on Using 'Unwed Fathers' to Make a Stand Against Abortion Bans

    It figures that the guy who wrote “Angel From Montgomery” would care about women in Alabama. Anyone who thought the fight against state abortion bans lacked male allies can look to John Prine, considered one of the best songwriters of his or any generation since his self-titled 1971 folk-rock debut. He was outraged enough to [...]

