×

Natalie Merchant to Be Honored for Humanitarian Work by ASCAP Foundation

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Natalie Merchant 'Wonder' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

The ASCAP Foundation will give singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant its Champion Award for her charity and humanitarian work at a ceremony being held Dec. 11 in New York City.

Also being celebrated at the annual awards gala is Francisco Núñez, the founder and artistic director of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City and a composer/conductor. Núñez will receive the foundation’s Life in Music Award.

“Natalie Merchant has lent her name and voice to the causes of environmental protection, domestic violence, racism, arts education and more, and Francisco Núñez has enriched the lives of thousands of children of every cultural and economic background with innovative music education,” Paul Williams, president of the ASCAP Foundation, said in a statement. “Their passion and commitment to philanthropy are sterling examples of how the creative community can step forward to improve the human condition. They ‘walk the walk’ and are inspirations for all of us.”

Merchant became famous as the singer of 10,000 Maniacs in the 1980s before going solo in 1995. Last year, Nonesuch released a 10-CD box set of her solo recordings. The charitable organizations she’s supported include Greenpeace, Tibet House, Scenic Hudson, Riverkeeper, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Doctors Without Borders and the Southern Center for Human Rights. She’s served on the New York Council for the Arts and currently is an artist in residence with the Hudson Valley’s Commission on Economic Opportunity.

Past recipients of the ASCAP Foundation Champion Award include Billy Joel, Tony Bennett, John Mellencamp, Ne-Yo and Judy Collins.

Núñez, who founded the Young People’s Chorus of New York City in 1988, has been cited by the New York Times for elevating the art of children’s choruses “by commissioning a steady stream of works from composers who usually write for adults.” His previous awards include a MacArthur Fellowship, ASCAP’s Victor Herbert Award and Musical America’s 2018 Educator of the Year. He composes and arranges in different formats and genres for choirs and orchestras as well as solo instruments; in addition to the award, the ASCAP Foundation has put him to work on an original song cycle.

Previous recipients of Núñez’s award include Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash, Jesse Winchester and jazz luminaries Maria Schneider and Horace Silver.

More Music

  • Natalie Merchant 'Wonder' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Natalie Merchant to Be Honored for Humanitarian Work by ASCAP Foundation

    The ASCAP Foundation will give singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant its Champion Award for her charity and humanitarian work at a ceremony being held Dec. 11 in New York City. Also being celebrated at the annual awards gala is Francisco Núñez, the founder and artistic director of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City and a composer/conductor. [...]

  • Coldplay

    Coldplay's Album Roll-Out Campaign Isn't Just Old School, It's Cost-Effective

    For Coldplay’s eighth studio album, “Everyday Life” (out Nov. 22), the band has engaged in a decidedly old school roll-out. From the visuals, a 1919 image of guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great-grandfather’s band serves as the album cover and the official publicity photo, to the 500 manually typed and hand-signed postcard notes to fans around the [...]

  • Bill Condon

    Bill Condon Developing 'A Christmas Carol' Musical for Disney

    Bill Condon is back in business with Disney, developing a musical based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz has written the music for the film, told from the point of view of Jacob Marley. In Dickens’ story, Marley is Ebenezer Scrooge’s deceased business partner. He warns Scrooge that he will be [...]

  • Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals,

    Appeals Court Revives 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift

    A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit claiming that Taylor Swift ripped off the chorus of her hit song, “Shake It Off.” The district judge dismissed the suit in February 2018, finding insufficient similarity between the song and the 2001 composition, “Playas Gon’ Play.” Judge Michael Fitzgerald held that the songwriters of the earlier [...]

  • YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tops Rolling

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tops Rolling Stone Artists 500 for Second Week

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again has topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart — which covers most-streamed artists — for the second consecutive week, according to results posted by the magazine on Monday. The chart covers the week of October 18 – 24. The Louisiana-spawned rapper’s total streams dipped to 149.7 million from 184.6 million, but [...]

  • AirPod Pros

    Apple Releases AirPod Pros With Noise Cancellation

    Apple unveiled its long-rumored AirPod Pro earbuds Monday: For a price of $249, the new model promises to have noise cancellation, as well as a transparency mode that will allow users to let in some ambient noise when they don’t want completely shut out the outside world. AirPod Pros will be available in the U.S. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad