Nashville Power Managers Rob Beckham, Bill Simmons Team for New Company

Longtime Nashville power managers Rob Beckham and Bill Simmons have combined forces to create a new firm they’re calling “the AMG,” which stands for the Artist Management Group.

The first clients announced as following Simmons to the new company are Brad Paisley, who has worked with both of them as managers — first Beckham at WME, then more recently Simmons at Fitzgerald-Simmons — and Chris Young.

Beckham (pictured above) was co-head of the WME Nashville office until he left in October, leaving a mystery for the last six months that has only now been solved. He’s been named the CMA Talent Agent of the Year and TJ Martell Ambassador of the Year, and has served as president of the Country Music Association’s board of directors. His clients have included Chris Young, Rascal Flatts, Brett Eldredge, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Reba, Chase Bryant, Jake Owen, the Band Perry and Jerrod Niemann.

Simmons was a partner in the Fitzgerald-Hartley Company, which announced it was shuttering after 42 years earlier on Monday, shortly before the new firm came to light. The firm had offices in Nashville and Ventura, Calif. Following the dissolution, Simmons’ former partner, Larry Fitzgerald, will continue to represent his longtime client, Vince Gill.