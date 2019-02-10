Nancy Pelosi Gets Standing Ovation at Clive Davis’ Grammy Party (VIDEO)

Nancy Pelosi, a surprise guest at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy celebration on Saturday night, got a standing ovation from industry elites as she was introduced by Davis, himself, at the start of the annual gala.

“The first introduction tonight is of someone who has joined us many times before but somehow I know and all of you out there know this year is different,” Davis remarked.

“She’s front and center making history as never before,” he continued. “She’s now the highest ranking female politician ever. Ever. Ever. In the United States. Need I say more? Ladies and gentlemen, join me in giving the warmest welcome to the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.”

Pelosi, who had just attended Trump’s State of the Union earlier in the week, did not give any remarks but stood from her seat and waved to the crowd.

Seated at Pelosi’s table were Barbra Streisand, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Calvin Klein and Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

Davis spoke to the LA Times earlier this week about Pelosi’s appearance.

“For her to make the time to come and be present for one of her favorite nights, to have her and Tim Cook and Eddy Cue from Apple, along with members of Metallica, Chick Corea, Marc Anthony and Quincy Jones — it really is an evening like no other.”