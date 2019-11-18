My Chemical Romance Post First Photo Together Since Reunion

Three cheers for a sweet reunion! Eyeliner sales are poised to skyrocket, because My Chemical Romance posted their first photo together since announcing that they are reforming for at least one comeback show — their first gig together in seven years.

The black and white picture shows Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Frank Iero, and Ray Toro sitting in a rehearsal space, presumably preparing for their reunion concert, taking place in Los Angeles on Dec. 20.

The caption reads “11.15.19,” which could refer to the date the photo was taken, but factoring in Joe Jonas’ claim that the band was rehearsing next to the Jonas Brothers earlier this year, perhaps the group has been holding onto this for awhile. Whenever it was taken, one thing is certain: The MCRmy is not okay and likely won’t be until they take the stage next month.

Tickets for the upcoming show at Shrine Expo Hall went on sale Nov. 1 and sold out within minutes. The band’s last album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” came out in 2010 before they officially split and called it quits in 2013.

Rumors of a reunion first sparked and circulated in 2016, which marked the 10th anniversary of “The Black Parade.”