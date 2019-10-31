×
My Chemical Romance to Reunite After Seven Years — for One L.A. Show, at Least

By

My Chemical Romance
CREDIT: Music Pics/REX/Shutterstock

The rumors that have been circling for years have finally proven true: My Chemical Romance will reunite — for one show, at least, on Dec. 20 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, the emo icons’ first since 2012. Will there be more to follow? Seems a safe bet, but news of the one gig is all the band is giving up for now.

Speculation of a reunion gained traction in 2016 when the band’s social media accounts were, once again, active for the 10-year anniversary of their third and most critically acclaimed album, “The Black Parade.” That rumor grew significantly earlier this year, when Joe Jonas claimed My Chemical Romance had been rehearsing in the studio next door to the Jonas Brothers, which guitarist Frank Iero later denied.

The real push began with new profile pictures on My Chemical Romance’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Then earlier today they put out their very first Instagram post with the cryptic caption “Like Phantoms Forever…” (a nod to their first EP), alongside a graphic with the less cryptic show announcement.

My Chemical Romance released their last album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys” in 2010. They’ve kept fairly busy on their own since the official split in 2013. Guitarist Frank Iero has had a steady solo career, most recently as Frank Iero and the Future Violents, with the album “Barriers” released in May of this year. Frontman Gerard Way also released a solo album, 2014’s “Hesitant Alien,” and a successful graphic novel series, “The Umbrella Academy,” which was adapted as a Netflix original series. Way also recently released a few solo tracks featuring My Chemical Romance lead guitarist Ray Toro.

Tickets for the reunion gig go on sale Friday at noon via AXS. Fans may want to cross their little black hearts that new music and a full tour are up next.

More Music

  • Kos Weaver

    Top Publishing Exec Kos Weaver Exits BMG Nashville

    One of Nashville’s top-ranked music publishing executives, Kos Weaver, is out at BMG after a reorganization, the company has confirmed. Weaver, an executive VP at BMG Nashville, had worked with songwriters including Hillary Lindsey, Carly Pearce, Margo Price, Kings of Leon, Russell Dickerson, Runaway June, Shy Carter, Buddy Miller and the late Busbee. He was [...]

  • Sheryl Crow Tribute

    Sheryl Crow to Join Bruce Springsteen at Stand Up for Heroes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sheryl Crow has been added to the star-studded list of attendees set to perform at the 13th Annual Stand Up for Heroes charity event on Nov. 4, Variety has exclusively learned. Crow, who just released a new album called “Threads,” will join performances from Ronny Chieng, Hasan Minhaj, John Oliver, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart [...]

  • Sam Taylor

    Publishing and A&R Executive Sam Taylor Out at Kobalt

    Sam Taylor is no longer with Kobalt Music, Variety has learned. His unexpected exit comes just four months after his promotion to executive vice president, creative; the reason for his departure was unclear at the time of this article’s publication. A rep for Kobalt declined comment, although a source close to the situation confirmed his departure, [...]

  • Molly Neuman Named President of Songtrust

    Molly Neuman Named President of Songtrust

    Downtown Music Holdings today named Molly Neuman president of Songtrust, the company’s technology solution for global music royalty collection and publishing administration. In her new role, effective immediately, Neuman will lead all day-to-day operations for Songtrust, including client relations, product, and engineering, as well as society and services relations. The move was announced today by [...]

