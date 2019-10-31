My Chemical Romance to Reunite After Seven Years — for One L.A. Show, at Least

The rumors that have been circling for years have finally proven true: My Chemical Romance will reunite — for one show, at least, on Dec. 20 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, the emo icons’ first since 2012. Will there be more to follow? Seems a safe bet, but news of the one gig is all the band is giving up for now.

Speculation of a reunion gained traction in 2016 when the band’s social media accounts were, once again, active for the 10-year anniversary of their third and most critically acclaimed album, “The Black Parade.” That rumor grew significantly earlier this year, when Joe Jonas claimed My Chemical Romance had been rehearsing in the studio next door to the Jonas Brothers, which guitarist Frank Iero later denied.

The real push began with new profile pictures on My Chemical Romance’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Then earlier today they put out their very first Instagram post with the cryptic caption “Like Phantoms Forever…” (a nod to their first EP), alongside a graphic with the less cryptic show announcement.

My Chemical Romance released their last album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys” in 2010. They’ve kept fairly busy on their own since the official split in 2013. Guitarist Frank Iero has had a steady solo career, most recently as Frank Iero and the Future Violents, with the album “Barriers” released in May of this year. Frontman Gerard Way also released a solo album, 2014’s “Hesitant Alien,” and a successful graphic novel series, “The Umbrella Academy,” which was adapted as a Netflix original series. Way also recently released a few solo tracks featuring My Chemical Romance lead guitarist Ray Toro.

Tickets for the reunion gig go on sale Friday at noon via AXS. Fans may want to cross their little black hearts that new music and a full tour are up next.