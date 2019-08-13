×

Muzooka to Provide Artist Assets for iHeartRadio Music Charts

Variety Staff

Muzooka

Muzooka will provide artist assets including photos, videos, bios for the iHeartRadio Music Charts, powered by Mediabase, iHeartMedia announced today.

Muzooka.com will allow artists and their representatives to update asset in real time and across multiple platforms.
The platform also automates live setlist reporting to performing rights organizations, facilitating proper payments to songwriters when their work is played onstage.

“We are committed to helping artists maintain their professional portfolios and assets to the highest quality, providing music fans the latest information about their favorite artists,” said Alissa Pollack, EVP of global music marketing at iHeartMedia. “Muzooka is artist-oriented and our partnership with them is a one stop shop, giving artist teams’ immediate access to control and update their talent’s information on our charts at their fingertips, making the process efficient and convenient.”

Added Shawn Wilson, Muzooka founder and CEO: “Muzooka has always been an artist-focused company. Asset management and setlist reporting are what we focus on, and both are major priorities for artists in the music industry. This partnership with iHeart is a giant step toward in supplying solutions worldwide.”

