Mustard Moves to ASCAP

By
Variety Staff

Mustard
CREDIT: B-Wade

Hip-hop producer, DJ, label executive and tastemaker Mustard, whose credits include the Grammy-winning “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai and and “Pure Water” featuring Migos, has made the move to ASCAP, the performing-rights organization announced Thursday. He was previously with BMI.

Mustard’s career dates back to 2010 when his work appeared with Y.G. on the 2010 mixtape “The Real 4Fingaz.” Hip-hop and R&B hits followed, including “Rack City” by Tyga and 2 Chainz’ “I’m Different.” Mustard had also collaborated with Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Big Sean, and YG, among others. His latest album, “Perfect Ten,” was released on June 28.

“Mustard’s track record has earned him a reputation as a go-to collaborator for artists that want to scale the charts,” said John Titta, ASCAP’s executive vice president, membership . “He is a true tastemaker and we are excited to be there for him as he continues to shape popular culture with his music.”

Added Mustard: “The past few years I’ve been making decisions to only work with people who have as much faith in me and my art as I do. ASCAP made it clear how much they appreciate and value my catalog and our future partnership.”

ASCAP boasts some 720,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works.

