MTV Pledges to Open Polling Sites in County Jails and College Campuses

As part of its soon-to-launch 2020 ‘Plus OnetheVote’ campaign, MTV is hosting Plus One the Polls in ‘the first-ever national effort to open polling sites in county jails and on college campuses.’ By partnering with Alliance for Youth Organizing, Campus Vote Project and Students Learn Students Vote, the multiplatform network wants to make voting for Millennials and Gen Z easy and accessible.

“Plus 1theVote” builds on the 2018 midterm campaigned that partnered with celebrities, nonprofits and corporate partners to host events across MTV’s live, social and digital platforms. The 2020 midterm campaign will have artists and influencers AJ Mitchell, Lil Tjay, Polo G, PrettyMuch, Why Don’t We, and Yvng Swag as Plus One Ambassadors.

Plus One the Shows will work with leading civic engagement experts and the Creative Artists Agency’s foundation to host workshops that will ‘support content creators in effectively integrating voting messages into their programing.’ CAA Foundation will make the workshop trainings available across the country.

Further harnessing its power to reach young people, MTV will partner with When We All Vote and Rent the Runway to sponsor Plus One the Proms at high schools where teens will have the opportunity to register to vote with their friends during one of the most exciting events of their high school lives. Lastly, MTV will partner with HeadCount to register young people while they are standing in line at MTV events like the Video Music Awards, SnowGlobe Music Festival and tapings of “Wild ‘N Out” and “Singled Out.”

As the most watched non-sports U.S. cable network in primetime for 18 to 34 year olds, MTV believes that “Gen Z and Millennials have an opportunity to outnumber the Boomer generation for the first time in a presidential election,” and MTV wants to build off the success of its 2018 midterm campaign to ensure that will happen.

“It’s astounding that tens of millions of eligible voters have never been invited to register,” said Brianna Cayo Cotter, MTV’s senior vice president, social impact. “We know that once people vote two to three times, it becomes a habit and our goal is to celebrate this coming of age ritual and turn them into lifelong voters.”