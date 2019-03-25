×
MTV EMAs to Be Held in Seville, Spain

CREDIT: MTV

The MTV EMAs are returning to Spain, heading for the city of Seville after last year’s edition in Bilbao, MTV announced Monday.

The 26th annual MTV Europe Music Awards, which will feature acts and music from around the world, is to take place Nov. 3.

“We are thrilled to land in Seville for the 2019 MTV EMAs,” aid Bruce Gillmer, Viacom’s global head of music. “It’s a vibrant city with an incredible music culture that will be the perfect backdrop for this epic night of music.”

It will be the fourth time that Spain has hosted the MTV EMAs. At last year’s ceremony in Bilbao, Camila Cabello took home four trophies from six nonimations.

Seville hosted the European Film Awards last December.

“The city is a highly recognized center of creativity and musical activity, a vibrant environment that is the result of a long music tradition and influence on a global scale,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president of Viacom International Media Networks Southern & Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. “In short, Seville is the perfect cultural hotspot to host the MTV EMA event.”

Added D. Juan Espadas, Seville’s mayor: “The decision to bring the MTV EMA to Seville confirms the great momentum this city experiences in terms of international projection. This is thanks to our culture, heritage and logistic capabilities to organize A-list congresses and events, which help us to showcase our city to attract investments and put Seville on the map.”

