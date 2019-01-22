×
Mott the Hoople to Tour U.S. for First Time Since 1974

CREDIT: Tia Haygood/Ross Halfin/Trudi Knight

One of the most critically beloved rock bands of the 1970s, Mott the Hoople, has reformed on a couple of occasions in the last 10 years to play their native UK, but American fans had to buy plane fare overseas to see Ian Hunter reuniting with former bandmates. U.S. fans will finally get their chance, though, with a Mott configuration set to perform stateside this April for the first time since 1974.

The current lineup is, in fact, being billed as Mott The Hoople ’74, since the two members joining Hunter for this go-round are guitarist Ariel Bender, who only joined in time for their final studio album, 1974’s classic “The Hoople,” and keyboard player Morgan Fisher, who came on board one album earlier.

The band’s American run is only scheduled for eight dates (none on the west coast), beginning April 1 in Milwaukee, followed in short order by Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland (which Hunter saluted in his solo years with “Cleveland Rocks”), Glenside, PA, Boston and, finally, New York’s Beacon on April 10. Tickets go on sale January 25.

The band’s 1974 tour included Queen as an opening act — something often brought up in the wake of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” although obscured in the movie — and Brian May has continued to extol their influence over the years, describing Mott as “raw, fun, angry, glorious and jagged.”

In 2009, the five original members who were in the group from 1969 through ’73 got back together for a half-dozen gigs, although drummer Dale Griffin was in poor enough health that he was only able to sit in for the encores. Griffin has subsequently died, as has Overend Watts; original guitarist Mick Ralphs (who went on to form Bad Company after leaving Mott) has not performed publicly since suffering a stroke in 2016. Bender, though, was a prized commodity in his own right among Mott fans who have been eager to see him get back together with Hunter, too, despite his short tenure in the group.

Augmenting the lineup for 2019 are James Mastro (guitar, saxophone, mandolin), one-time Wings member — and longtime player in Hunter’s solo band — Steve Holley (drums), Mark Bosch (guitar), Paul Page (bass) and Dennis Dibrizzi (keyboards).

Mott the Hoople’s music has hardly gone unplayed on U.S. stages in recent years, as Hunter, still a robust stage presence at 79, has continued to tour in America and sprinkle a healthy amount of Mott classics like “All the Young Dudes” and “All the Way from Memphis” into his sets.

 

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour Dates

    Dave Matthews Band has announced the dates for its 2019 North American summer tour — although the jaunt begins well before summer officially begins. The headlining run will kick off on April 30th in Pensacola, FL and includes two-night stands in Camden, NJ; Noblesville, IN; Elkhorn, WI; Saratoga Springs, NY; West Palm Beach, FL; and Denver, [...]

  • Oscars Placeholder Black and White

    ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ Lead Oscar Music Nominations

    Songs from “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “RBG,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Ballad of Lester Scruggs” were nominated for Best Song for the 2019 Academy Awards, announced Tuesday morning, while “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Mary Poppins Returns” received nods for Best Score. Specifically, the Best [...]

  • *NSYNC merchandise

    Universal Music Expands Merchandising Operation With Acquisition of Epic Rights

    Universal Music Group-owned Bravado has acquired Epic Rights, the Los Angeles-based merchandising and branding company that counts KISS, Britney Spears, Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Def Leppard, Billy Joel and David Bowie, among others, on its roster. Epic Rights was launched in 2014 by Dell Furano, a pioneer of music merchandising who co-founded Winterland Productions in the 1970s with legendary concert [...]

  • Chris Brown

    Chris Brown Detained on Rape, Drug Allegations

    Chris Brown has been detained by police in Paris on rape charges, according to multiple news reports. A 24-year-old woman claims that the singer assaulted her in a hotel suite in the city on the night of January 15-16 at the club Le Crystal and then returned to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where she claims [...]

  • Best Worst Performances Pink

    Pink, Muse, Chris Stapleton to Headline Citi Sound Vault During Grammy Week

    Pink, Muse and Chris Stapleton will headline Citi Sound Vault, the three-night live-music platform taking place at the Hollywood Palladium during Grammy week. Pink will kick off the Live Nation-produced series on Feb. 7, followed by Muse on Feb. 9 and Stapleton on Grammy night, the 10th. “This will be my first time performing at the [...]

  • Neyla Pekarek

    Watch Neyla Pekarek's Michel Gondry-Inspired Cardboard Kitsch Video (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neyla Pekarek’s post-Lumineers solo career is off to a strong start with a show at the Opry at the Ryman on Saturday night and the Monday release of her new video for the song “Train.” The clip was directed by Los Angeles’ Liza Nelson and features Pekarek riding a cardboard constructed locomotive in a look reminiscent [...]

