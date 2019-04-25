×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Motley Crue’s Netflix Bump: Streams, Sales and Socials Surge (EXCLUSIVE)

Biopic "The Dirt" premiered on March 22.

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Motley Crue
CREDIT: Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock

One month after the release of Mötley Crüe biopic “The Dirt,” the band is experiencing a Netflix bump on multiple platforms, including downloads, streams and book sales. In addition, the group gained new subscribers on YouTube and saw its socials pick up droves of followers on Facebook and Twitter.

Here’s how the numbers break down: In the streaming arena over the last 27 days, Motley Crue songs were consumed 73.8 million times on Spotify and nearly 30 million plays were registered at Apple Music. That’s a spike of 599% on Spotify and 1,081% on Apple Music, according to the band’s management, which notes similar streaming gains at Deezer and Amazon. Song sales also surged, with iTunes reporting 176,008 purchases, or a 1,330% rise when compared to the average 27-day period in the previous 12 months.

The audience flocked to the group’s socials, too. Following the film’s March 22 premiere, Facebook followers grew by 900 percent and Twitter by 600 percent. Searches on Wikipedia grew by 3,000 percent.

Related

“The movie is bringing Mötley’s music into the homes, universities dorms and handheld devices of the Netflix generation, some of which only knew Mötley Crüe as a cool T-shirt,” says Allen Kovac, CEO of Eleven Seven Music and Manager of Motley Crue. (Netflix does not disclose viewing figures.)

Indeed, as the data shows, a demographic shift is afoot: 64% of Spotify streamers listening to the Crue were between 18 and 34 years-old, and renewed interest has sent a younger generation clamoring for more straight to YouTube, adding 120,000 more subscribers to Crue’s tally and exploding video views to over 20 million so far this year.

Starring Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Iwan Rheon, “The Dirt” was inspired by the 2001 book, “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band,” which catapulted back onto the New York Times Best-Seller List in the Nonfiction Print Paperback and E-Book categories. Though the movie was largely panned by critics, Netflix viewers sang a different tune: the film currently boasts a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Adds drummer Tommy Lee: “We knew the Motley Crue fans, who had made ‘The Dirt’ book a New York Times Best-Seller, would be keen to see the movie after hearing it was coming for the past 15 years, but we weren’t expecting the new younger audience reaction to the movie and the music.”

“The Dirt” soundtrack, which includes new songs and a cover of Madonna’s “Like A Virgin,” enjoyed a run on the charts as well. In Europe, the vinyl version has sold out and additional copies are being pressed, Eleven Seven reports.

While the renewed interest and impressive metrics are thrilling for the band members, Crue bassist Nikki Sixx hopes his story will serve as a cautionary tale about addiction. Says Sixx: “In the movie we retell the time Mötley Crüe ignored the advice that Ozzy Osbourne gave us about too much excess driving you crazy. We motored on at 100 miles an hour, to self-destruction which ultimately lead to me being declared medically dead and the band splitting up. I find it hard to watch myself being resuscitated in the ambulance with a double shot of adrenaline to the heart. It’s like an out-of-body experience all over again. If we can persuade one person not to take hard drugs, this film will be worth it just for that.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • James Bond Skyfall

    Bond 25 Team Reveals Cast, Plot Details, But No Title

    James Bond’s next adventure will go untitled for a little longer. In a promotional video tied to the start of production on the upcoming 007 sequel, the filmmakers behind the movie unveiled the cast, confirmed that Oscar-winner Rami Malek will be the villain, but stopped short of sharing a moniker for the spy thriller. It [...]

  • Motley Crue

    Motley Crue's Netflix Bump: Streams, Sales and Socials Surge (EXCLUSIVE)

    One month after the release of Mötley Crüe biopic “The Dirt,” the band is experiencing a Netflix bump on multiple platforms, including downloads, streams and book sales. In addition, the group gained new subscribers on YouTube and saw its socials pick up droves of followers on Facebook and Twitter. Here’s how the numbers break down: [...]

  • DF-10689_R2_CROP – Sophie Turner and Jessica

    'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Set for June 6 China Release

    “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” will officially swoop into Chinese theaters June 6, a day before its U.S. release, 20th Century Fox said Thursday. The studio had put out a trailer last fall that touted a Feb. 14 release date for the new X-Men installment, but said a day later that the premiere had been pushed back [...]

  • 'The Apollo' Review: A Legendary Theater

    Tribeca Film Review: 'The Apollo'

    You should never take for granted a documentary that fills in the basics with flair and feeling. Especially when the basics consist of great big gobs of some of the most revolutionary and exhilarating popular art ever created in this country. Roger Ross Williams’ documentary “The Apollo,” which kicked off the Tribeca Film Festival on [...]

  • Playwright Mark Medoff author of "Children

    Mark Medoff, 'Children of a Lesser God' Playwright, Dies at 79

    Mark Medoff, the playwright who wrote Tony Award-winning play “Children of a Lesser God,” died Tuesday in Las Cruces, N.M. He was 79. His daughter Jessica Medoff Bunchman posted news of his death on Facebook, and the Las Cruces Sun-News attributed the cause to cancer. “Children of a Lesser God” starred John Rubinstein and Phyllis Frelich [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Interscope Films Relaunches With Full Slate at Tribeca (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Interscope record label’s interest in film/music crossover isn’t exactly a secret: With hit companion albums for “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther” and “La La Land,” they’ve seemed to own the soundtrack space at times in recent years. And the company hasn’t completely made a secret of its desire to move into film production. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad