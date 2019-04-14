×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Morrissey Postpones Three Canada Tour Dates Due to ‘Medical Emergency’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
MorrisseyMorrissey in concert at Auditorio Nacional CDMX, Mexico City. Mexico - 26 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Liliana Ampudia Mendez/REX/Shutt

Morrissey has postponed the first three dates of his Canadian tour to mid-October after suffering a “medical emergency” in Europe.

The Vancouver Civic Theatres, which operates the Orpheum in Vancouver where Morrissey would have performed April 14 and 15, posted the news to its Facebook page. Morrissey will instead perform October 14 and 15, 2019.

The message from the show operator added that “spirits are high” and “the artist is on the path to a swift recovery.” It continued that all remaining dates, beginning April 26 in Toronto, will continue as planned and that existing tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored in October. The third postponed date was in Edmonton, Canada at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Thursday, April 18.

“Morrissey looks forward to making his long-awaited return to the city and wishes to deeply thank everyone for their patience,” the message read.

The Canadian tour is being touted as Morrissey’s first of the country in nearly two decades. It includes two Toronto dates and another in Montreal.

Following the conclusion of that tour, the former Smiths singer is set for a Broadway residency timed with the debut of his “California Son” cover album at the Lunt-Fontanne beginning in May. The residency will be “an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record ‘California Son,’” according to its announcement. “Longtime fans of Moz will get a rare opportunity to see the star branch out into new territory and take the stage like never before.”

Morrissey will then hit the U.S. in the fall for a tour with special guests Interpol.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • MorrisseyMorrissey in concert at Auditorio Nacional

    Morrissey Postpones Three Canada Tour Dates Due to 'Medical Emergency'

    Morrissey has postponed the first three dates of his Canadian tour to mid-October after suffering a “medical emergency” in Europe. The Vancouver Civic Theatres, which operates the Orpheum in Vancouver where Morrissey would have performed April 14 and 15, posted the news to its Facebook page. Morrissey will instead perform October 14 and 15, 2019. [...]

  • Go Inside Coachella's Secret Disco, Hush

    Go Inside Hush Hush, Coachella's Secret Disco

    The craziest dance party at Coachella this year is not listed on any official schedule, and most of the 125,000 people on the field will likely have no idea it exists. But at 9 p.m. every night, the hidden, fully disco-themed bar Hush Hush throws a New Year’s Eve party for the year 1979 — [...]

  • Billie Eilish at Coachella

    Billie Eilish Meets Frenzy of Anticipation Head-On at Coachella

    Long before she took the stage half an hour late for her debut at Coachella on the Outdoor Theater stage Saturday night, Billie Eilish had been one of the most anticipated artists at this year’s edition of the fest: the 17-year-old topped the album sales chart last week with her debut “When We All Fall [...]

  • BTS on 'Saturday Night Live': Watch

    BTS Performs on 'SNL' Making History for K-Pop

    BTS made history on Saturday night, becoming the first K-pop group to perform as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.” The boy band sensation performed songs from its newly released album “Map of the Soul: Persona.” The K-pop group’s performance was highly anticipated, with passionate fans — coined “The Army” — reportedly camped out [...]

  • Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj

    Are NSYNC and Nicki Minaj Performing With Ariana Grande at Coachella?

    At this point it’s probably the worst-kept secret at the Empire Polo Grounds, but multiple sources (and multiple media outlets, including TMZ) are abuzz with rumors that both NSYNC (well, 4/5 of them) and Nicki Minaj will be joining Ariana Grande onstage during her festival closing set at Coachella tomorrow night. It’s not a stretch [...]

  • Inside Coachella’s Weirdest Art Installation: H.i.P.O.

    Inside Coachella’s Weirdest Art Installation: H.i.P.O.

    I’m inside a circular facade with three people pulling hard on a flight suit and rubber mask to set me up to enter a makeshift control room on the Coachella field, where I’ll play a very frustrating version of Simon Says while fest-goers gawk from the field. It’s one of the oddest (and most confounding) [...]

  • BTS Blackpink SNL Coachella

    From BTS to Blackpink, a Historic Weekend for K-Pop

    This weekend marks the first of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, but the bash isn’t the only music phenomenon on everyone’s mind. Korean pop artists are posting a banner week in their forge into the U.S. mainstream, with BTS breaking a YouTube record and performing on “SNL” and Blackpink scoring a first with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad