Morrissey Postpones Three Canada Tour Dates Due to ‘Medical Emergency’

Morrissey has postponed the first three dates of his Canadian tour to mid-October after suffering a “medical emergency” in Europe.

The Vancouver Civic Theatres, which operates the Orpheum in Vancouver where Morrissey would have performed April 14 and 15, posted the news to its Facebook page. Morrissey will instead perform October 14 and 15, 2019.

The message from the show operator added that “spirits are high” and “the artist is on the path to a swift recovery.” It continued that all remaining dates, beginning April 26 in Toronto, will continue as planned and that existing tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored in October. The third postponed date was in Edmonton, Canada at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Thursday, April 18.

“Morrissey looks forward to making his long-awaited return to the city and wishes to deeply thank everyone for their patience,” the message read.

The Canadian tour is being touted as Morrissey’s first of the country in nearly two decades. It includes two Toronto dates and another in Montreal.

Following the conclusion of that tour, the former Smiths singer is set for a Broadway residency timed with the debut of his “California Son” cover album at the Lunt-Fontanne beginning in May. The residency will be “an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record ‘California Son,’” according to its announcement. “Longtime fans of Moz will get a rare opportunity to see the star branch out into new territory and take the stage like never before.”

Morrissey will then hit the U.S. in the fall for a tour with special guests Interpol.