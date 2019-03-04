Morrissey to Perform Residency on Broadway

Morrissey announced today that he will perform on Broadway for the first time in his career this May. The seven dates, at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater, will be “an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record ‘California Son,’” according to the announcement. “Longtime fans of Moz will get a rare opportunity to see the star branch out into new territory and take the stage like never before,” it continues. While no details were provided, the announcement implies that Morrissey will be performing a healthy number of songs from his five-year tenure as singer and lyricist of the legendary 1980s group The Smiths.

The album is a collection of covers of songs from the 1960s and ‘70s by Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, Bob Dylan and others, and features collaborations with Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Ed Droste (Grizzly Bear), Sameer Gadhia (Young the Giant) and others. It is released on May 24 via Étienne Records/BMG. The tracklisting and full dates appear below.

MORRISSEY BROADWAY RESIDENCY DATES

5/2/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/3/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/4/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/7/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/8/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/10/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/11/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

‘CALIFORNIA SON’ TRACK LISTING