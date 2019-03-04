×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Morrissey to Perform Residency on Broadway

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Morrissey Hollywood Bowl
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Morrissey announced today that he will perform on Broadway for the first time in his career this May. The seven dates, at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater, will be “an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record ‘California Son,’” according to the announcement. “Longtime fans of Moz will get a rare opportunity to see the star branch out into new territory and take the stage like never before,” it continues. While no details were provided, the announcement implies that Morrissey will be performing a healthy number of songs from his five-year tenure as singer and lyricist of the legendary 1980s group The Smiths.

The album is a collection of covers of songs from the 1960s and ‘70s by Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, Bob Dylan and others, and features collaborations with Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Ed Droste (Grizzly Bear), Sameer Gadhia (Young the Giant) and others. It is released on May 24 via Étienne Records/BMG. The tracklisting and full dates appear below.

MORRISSEY BROADWAY RESIDENCY DATES

5/2/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

Related

5/3/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/4/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/7/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/8/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/10/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

5/11/2019 – New York, NY – Lunt-Fontanne Theater

‘CALIFORNIA SON’ TRACK LISTING

  1. Morning Starship (Jobriath) with Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear
  2. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow (Joni Mitchell)
  3. Only a Pawn In Their Game (Bob Dylan) with Petra Haden
  4. Suffer the Little Children (Buffy St Marie)
  5. Days of Decision (Phil Ochs) with Sameer Gadhia of Young The Giant
  6. It’s Over (Roy Orbison) with LP
  7. Wedding Bell Blues (The Fifth Dimension) with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day & Lydia Night of The Regrettes
  8. Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets (Dionne Warwick)
  9. Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett)
  10. When You Close Your Eyes (Carly Simon) with Petra Haden
  11. Lenny’s Tune (Tim Hardin)
  12. Some Say I Got Devil (Melanie)

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More Music

  • Morrissey Hollywood Bowl

    Morrissey to Perform Residency on Broadway

    Morrissey announced today that he will perform on Broadway for the first time in his career this May. The seven dates, at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater, will be “an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record ‘California Son,’” according to the announcement. “Longtime fans of [...]

  • Keith Flint Dead: Frontman of The

    The Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Dies at 49

    Keith Flint, the frontman of The Prodigy, has died. He was 49. Flint was one of the founding members of the group, which played a major part in the U.K.’s rave scene before going on to become a major dance music act and achieving widespread mainstream success. Local police confirmed Flint’s death in a statement. [...]

  • Post-Grunge Band Sponge Sees Resurgence Thanks

    Post-Grunge Band Sponge Sees Resurgence Thanks to Howard Stern

    Longtime listeners of “The Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM are well aware of his obsession with post-grunge band Sponge and its 1994 modern rock hit, “Plowed.” While the radio host admits he can’t fully decipher the lyrics, Stern often discusses the song on his program. In 2017, he told listeners that the track served [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    ‘Leaving Neverland’ Sells Around the World

    Broadcasters around the world have acquired “Leaving Neverland,” the Channel 4 and HBO documentary about alleged abuse by pop superstar Michael Jackson. Kew Media Distribution is selling the two-part project, and has sealed deals spanning 130 territories. Major TV buyers include free-to-air giants ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany, M6 in France, and Network 10 in Australia. Swedish [...]

  • Starr Parodi

    Starr Parodi Named President of the Alliance for Women Film Composers

    Starr Parodi was elected new president of the Alliance for Women Film Composers on Sunday, succeeding Lolita Ritmanis. Parodi — who first came to prominence as a member of the “Arsenio Hall Show” house band — has extensive television credits including “The Division,” “The Starter Wife,” “G.I. Joe: Renegades” and “Transformers: Rescue Bots,” along with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad