Mom + Pop Music Names Hannah Gross VP and Head of West Coast A&R

Hannah Gross has been named vice president and head of West Coast A&R at Mom + Pop Music. A former intern at the indie label, she returns after three years at Atlantic/Elektra Records where she worked with such artists as Wallows, Fitz & the Tantrums, Anderson East, Saint Motel, and Kaleo, among others. At Mom + Pop, she helped sign Caamp, a folk trio from Ohio.

In her new position, Gross will be tasked with expanding Mom + Pop’s footprint on the west coast, focusing on new scouting technology, developing artists and connecting with the songwriter and producer communities.

Said founder and co-president Michael Goldstone: “We could not be more thrilled to have Hannah back on the Mom + Pop team! As Mom + Pop has grown, it has become essential to further our presence in Los Angeles. We’re very excited for Hannah to bring her aesthetic and experience to broaden our label.”

Mom + Pop Music launched in 2008 and is run by Goldstone and co-president Thaddeus Rudd, both based out of New York City. The label’s current roster includes Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, Flume, Tash Sultana, Alina Baraz, Alice Merton, Sunflower Bean, Ashe, Jai Wolf, Hinds and Tom Morello, among others.

In May, the label promoted Hallie Anderson to co-GM and head of marketing and Jessica Page to co-GM and head of digital.