×

Mom + Pop Music Names Hannah Gross VP and Head of West Coast A&R

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hannah Gross
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mom + Pop

Hannah Gross has been named vice president and head of West Coast A&R at Mom + Pop Music. A former intern at the indie label, she returns after three years at Atlantic/Elektra Records where she worked with such artists as Wallows, Fitz & the Tantrums, Anderson East, Saint Motel, and Kaleo, among others. At Mom + Pop, she helped sign Caamp, a folk trio from Ohio.

In her new position, Gross will be tasked with expanding Mom + Pop’s footprint on the west coast, focusing on new scouting technology, developing artists and connecting with the songwriter and producer communities.

Said founder and co-president Michael Goldstone: “We could not be more thrilled to have Hannah back on the Mom + Pop team! As Mom + Pop has grown, it has become essential to further our presence in Los Angeles. We’re very excited for Hannah to bring her aesthetic and experience to broaden our label.”

Mom + Pop Music launched in 2008 and is run by Goldstone and co-president Thaddeus Rudd, both based out of New York City. The label’s current roster includes Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, Flume, Tash Sultana, Alina Baraz, Alice Merton, Sunflower Bean, Ashe, Jai Wolf, Hinds and Tom Morello, among others.

In May, the label promoted Hallie Anderson to co-GM and head of marketing and Jessica Page to co-GM and head of digital.

More Music

  • Hannah Gross

    Mom + Pop Music Names Hannah Gross VP and Head of West Coast A&R

    Hannah Gross has been named vice president and head of West Coast A&R at Mom + Pop Music. A former intern at the indie label, she returns after three years at Atlantic/Elektra Records where she worked with such artists as Wallows, Fitz & the Tantrums, Anderson East, Saint Motel, and Kaleo, among others. At Mom [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez to Star in, Produce Drug Lord Drama 'The Godmother' for STX

    Jennifer Lopez will produce and star in the drug lord drama “The Godmother” for STXfilms. Lopez is also considering “The Godmother” for her directorial debut, according to a source close to the project. Lopez will portray Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as “The Godmother.” The story follows the life of Blanco, who outsmarted [...]

  • 'Seoul Town Road' Has BTS' RM

    'Seoul Town Road' Has BTS' RM Joining Lil Nas X, and Now K-Country-Pop is a Thing

    BTS’ RM went a little bit country late Wednesday night with “Seoul Town Road,” his surprise collaboration with Lil Nas X. Unlike Billy Ray Cyrus – who is featured on the latter’s chart-topping “Old Town Road” remix – the Korean rapper hasn’t dabbled in country music previously. Not the American genre, anyhow. Fans were confused [...]

  • Robbie Robertson to Return With 'Sinematic'

    Robbie Robertson to Return With Partially 'Irishman'-Inspired 'Sinematic' Album

    Robbie Robertson, soon to be in the limelight again as the focus of a documentary about his life and career, plans to make good on all that attention by releasing “Sinematic,” his first album since 2011. The album is being heralded with a duet with Van Morrison, “I Hear You Paint Houses,” released as a [...]

  • Black Ball

    A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault by Swedish Prosecutors

    A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden stemming from a confrontation in Stockholm on June 30. The American rapper has been in custody in the Swedish capital since July 3. Prosecutors said Thursday that they would press charges against the 30-year-old, who maintains that he was acting in self-defense when he punched a [...]

  • LIVE NATION EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL PLATFORM

    Live Nation Acquires Controlling Interest in Mexico's OCESA Entertainment

    Live Nation now has a stake in OCESA Entertainment, purchasing a controlling interest from CIE and Grupo Televisa, the companies announced on July 24. The acquisition brings Ticketmaster Mexico under the Live Nation banner, while adding some 14 venues across Mexico to its portfolio, with a collective capacity of nearly 250,000 seats. OCESA promotes more than [...]

  • Aubrey O'Day Sean Diddy Combs

    Aubrey O'Day Says She's Still Scarred From 'Making the Band': 'It Was Scary'

    As Sean “Diddy” Combs prepares to reprise “Making the Band,” Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day is still recovering from trauma that followed her run on the MTV series. Under Diddy’s guidance, the 35-year-old singer found fame in reality television, first on “Making the Band,” which auditioned hopeful vocalists for a spot in a to-be-formed music group. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad