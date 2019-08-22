×

Missy Elliott to Drop New EP, ‘Iconology,’ Tonight

Jem Aswad

Missy-Elliot VMA
CREDIT: Courtesy of Derek Blanks

It’s been nearly 15 years since Missy Elliott dropped her last album, and in that time she’s released a handful of songs, made some guest features, played some lconcerts, appeared alongside Katy Perry at the 2015 Super Bowl and this year she’s been voted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and on Monday night she’ll receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs in New Jersey.

Nearly a year ago, her longtime manager Mona Scott told Variety a new EP was “coming soon” — and 11 months later, it looks like it’s finally here: Elliott announced on Instagram this afternoon that the EP, called “Iconology,” will be dropping tonight.

“This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful,” she wrote. “THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you…

“At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY.”

Elliott, a five-time Grammy Award winner and the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, thanks to hits like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “WTF (Where They From).” She is the only female rapper to have six studio albums certified platinum.

The VMAs will air on MTV at 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 and will be hosted by comedian, actor and author Sebastian Maniscalco, live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

 

 

 

 

 

More Music

