Miley Cyrus Addresses Past Career Drama, Liam Hemsworth Split: ‘I Have Nothing to Hide’

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter Thursday morning to address her recent split from Liam Hemsworth, denying that she had cheated on the actor, and also opened up about past drama in her career.

“It is no secret that I was into partying and drugs in my early teens and 20s,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread, after writing that she “cannot accept” the idea that she is “lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed,” presumably referring to recent tabloid headlines.

“I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” she continued, referring to 2013’s “We Can’t Stop.”

Cyrus went on to state that she had “f—ed up” and cheated in relationships when she was young and that she “lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong” — a debacle that the singer has previously addressed.

After listing several more of her more controversial acts, like swinging on a wrecking ball naked for her 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video, she wrote that, in regards to her relationship with Hemsworth, “there are NO secrets to uncover here.”

“I’ve learned from every experience in my life,” she wrote. “I’m not perfect….but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in December 2018 following the destruction of their home in the Malibu Woolsey Fire and a lengthy on-again-off-again relationship beginning in 2009. News of their separation emerged on Aug. 10, with Hemsworth filing for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” on Aug. 21.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she finished.

Cyrus recently announced the debut of her seventh studio album, “Miley Cyrus Is Here,” which would be comprised of three EPs — “She Is Coming,” “She Is Here,” and “She Is Everything.” “She Is Coming” debuted May 31.