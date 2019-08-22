×

Miley Cyrus Addresses Past Career Drama, Liam Hemsworth Split: ‘I Have Nothing to Hide’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Miley Cyrus
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter Thursday morning to address her recent split from Liam Hemsworth, denying that she had cheated on the actor, and also opened up about past drama in her career.

“It is no secret that I was into partying and drugs in my early teens and 20s,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread, after writing that she “cannot accept” the idea that she is “lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed,” presumably referring to recent tabloid headlines.

“I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” she continued, referring to 2013’s “We Can’t Stop.”

Cyrus went on to state that she had “f—ed up” and cheated in relationships when she was young and that she “lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong” — a debacle that the singer has previously addressed.

Related

After listing several more of her more controversial acts, like swinging on a wrecking ball naked for her 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video, she wrote that, in regards to her relationship with Hemsworth, “there are NO secrets to uncover here.”

“I’ve learned from every experience in my life,” she wrote. “I’m not perfect….but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in December 2018 following the destruction of their home in the Malibu Woolsey Fire and a lengthy on-again-off-again relationship beginning in 2009. News of their separation emerged on Aug. 10, with Hemsworth filing for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” on Aug. 21.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she finished.

Cyrus recently announced the debut of her seventh studio album, “Miley Cyrus Is Here,” which would be comprised of three EPs — “She Is Coming,” “She Is Here,” and “She Is Everything.” “She Is Coming” debuted May 31.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • John Janick Interscope Geffen

    And the New Interscope Records Publicity Chief Is...

    Variety has confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in the music business: Cara Donatto is joining Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA) as its new head of publicity. She arrives at the Universal Music Group label from Atlantic Records, where she has spent nearly two decades of her career guiding public relations strategy for such artists [...]

  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler'Woke Up This Morning: The

    ‘Sopranos’ Cast Members to Present at VMAs in New Jersey

    The VMAs will reunite “Sopranos” castmates for the big awards show happening Monday night in Newark, New Jersey — right next door to America’s favorite crime family.  Drea De Matteo (who played the mobster girlfriend-turned F.B.I. informant Adriana La Cerva), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (who played Tony Soprano’s precocious daughter Meadow Soprano) and Vincent Pastore (who played [...]

  • homepod-white-shelf

    Apple Said to Prep Cheaper HomePod for 2020

    Apple is getting ready to introduce a cheaper version of its HomePod smart speaker in 2020, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The company is also working on a new version of its AirPod headphones for next year, according to Bloomberg. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The new version of the HomePod is said [...]

  • Eminem’s Publisher Sues Spotify, Claiming Copyright

    Eminem’s Publisher Sues Spotify, Claiming Massive Copyright Infringement

    Eminem’s publishing company Eight Mile Style filed a major copyright infringement lawsuit against Spotify late Thursday, claiming that the streaming giant has no license to host about 250 of Eminem’s songs, while also taking aim at the Music Modernization Act, the federal law enacted last year to improve royalty payments for songwriters. The news was [...]

  • Mustard

    Mustard Moves to ASCAP

    Hip-hop producer, DJ, label executive and tastemaker Mustard, whose credits include the Grammy-winning “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai and and “Pure Water” featuring Migos, has made the move to ASCAP, the performing-rights organization announced Thursday. He was previously with BMI. Mustard’s career dates back to 2010 when his work appeared with Y.G. on the 2010 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad