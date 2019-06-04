×
Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish to Play 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

What slays in Vegas.

Miley Cyrus
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for its 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, to be held Sept. 20 and 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two-day concert will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and more. Ryan Seacrest will host for the ninth time.

The Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 21 with performances by Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Old Dominion, H.E.R., Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, FLETCHER, Monsta X, Bryce Vine and Lauv, with more to be announced. The Daytime Stage will also feature fan zones and interactive experiences.

“Year after year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival continues to captivate audiences nationwide,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. “Since its inception in 2011, this festival has become the can’t miss music event of the year. We’re thrilled to once again bring the world’s biggest artists together on one stage for one incredible weekend.”

Each night, the festival will broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country. The CW Network will air a two-night television special on Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 14 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

