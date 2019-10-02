×

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello Take the Stage for iHeartRadio’s TV Special

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Miley Cyrus at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival
CREDIT: Joseph Llanes

Miley Cyrus’ covers of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, Camila Cabello’s performances of brand new  singles “Liar” and “Shameless,” and several surprise collaborations were just a few highlights from the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will air as a two-night television special on the CW tonight (Oct. 1) and tomorrow (Oct. 2) from 8 to 10 p.m.

The event, held on Sept. 20 and 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and also featured performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Cage The Elephant, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello with Special Guest Kane Brown, Mumford & Sons, Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and more.

Seacrest and Christina Aguilera kicked off the show introducing Green Day, who burned through a set of hits that included “Holiday,” “Basket Case,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and their new single, “Father of All.” While performing the track, “American Idiot,” front man Billie Joe Armstrong switched the lyrics “I’m not part of a redneck agenda” with “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” once again making their affiliation known.

Lil Nas X made a surprise appearance and brought “Old Town Road” to Vegas as part of his two-part T-Mobile Magenta Moment. Another treat for the audience came courtesy of Steve Aoki, along with special guests Monsta X, Backstreet Boys and Darren Criss. Criss captivated with a cover of The Dave Matthews Band’s “Crash Into Me,” and K-Pop cuties Monsta X joined Aoki for the collab, “Play It Cool.” Finally, The Backstreet Boys — returning to Vegas for an encore of their two-year residency for their own set — guested on the Aoki collab “Let It Be Me.”

Collaborations were once again a cornerstone of the night: Alicia Keys teamed with Lewis Capaldi for his single, “Someone You Loved,” and Marshmello and Kane Brown united for “One Thing Right.”

In a touching moment, McGraw paid tribute to the late Cars front man Ric Ocasek with a cover of “Drive,” while Hootie and The Blowfish got their funk on for Kool and The Gang’s “Get Down On It.”

Celebrities in attendance included Audrina Partridge, Dennis Quaid, Ian Ziering and Tori Spelling from Beverly Hills 90210, James Van Der Beek, Julianne Hough, Gavin DeGraw, Kennedy McMann and Scott Wolf from The CW’s “Nancy Drew,” Kevin Smith, Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan of The CW’s “Katy Keene,” Rachel Skarsten from The CW’s “Batwoman,” Scott Foley, Shawn Wayans, Taye Diggs from The CW’s “All American,” along with iHeartRadio’s on-air talent  Big Boy, Bobby Bones, The Breakfast Club, Woody, Tanya Rad and Sisanie.

Over the last nine years, $2 million have been raised and distributed to a number of charities including the American Association for Cancer Research, Ryan Seacrest Foundation, Musicians on Call, Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS, Lalela, The Genesis Foundation for Children, Community Foundation of NW Mississippi, City of Hope, Lupus Research Alliance, Camp Southern Ground, Kristen Ann Carr Fund and many more. Additionally, the Festival plays host to a number of critically ill children and their families through its long-term partnership with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

See exclusive backstage photos in Variety‘s gallery.

More Music

  • Miley Cyrus at the 2019 iHeartRadio

    Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello Take the Stage for iHeartRadio's TV Special

    Miley Cyrus’ covers of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, Camila Cabello’s performances of brand new  singles “Liar” and “Shameless,” and several surprise collaborations were just a few highlights from the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will air as a two-night television special on the CW tonight (Oct. 1) and tomorrow (Oct. 2) from 8 to [...]

  • Gwen Stefani Mansion

    Gwen Stefani Sells Beverly Hills Estate at Steep Discount

    After nearly two years on and off the market at increasingly lower prices, pop star Gwen Stefani has finally sold her boldly decorated Beverly Hills mansion for $21.65 million. The recorded sale price is a huge amount by any standard, but it’s also a notable amount below the final asking price of not quite $25 [...]

  • Lil Nas X Returns to the

    Lil Nas X Returns to the Studio Where He Made ‘Old Town Road’ (Watch)

    As part of his interview with Gayle King for an episode of “CBS This Morning” that aired this morning, Lil Nas X returned to the studio where he recorded his global smash single “Old Town Road.”    The 20-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, took Gayle King to the Atlanta studio where he paid $50 [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs For Screens: Inside Producer Ariel Rechtshaid’s Commercial Sync Business

    Ariel Rechtshaid is best known in tastemaking music circles as a go-to writer/producer for Adele, Usher, Haim, Charli XCX and Vampire Weekend, whose 2013 album “Modern Vampires of the City” helped net him a 2014 Grammy nod for producer of the year (he also executive produced this year’s No. 1 follow-up, “Father Of The Bride”). In [...]

  • Naomi Osaka House Los Angeles

    Naomi Osaka Pays $6.9 Million for Nick Jonas's Beverly Hills House

    Back in early August, TMZ revealed that pop music crooner-turned-budding actor Nick Jonas quietly sold his chic Los Angeles home in a totally off-market deal, barely a year after famously purchasing the property shortly prior to his engagement and subsequent nuptials to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. Records show Jonas originally paid $6.5 million and flipped the house [...]

  • YouTube Sets 'The Gift: The Journey

    YouTube Sets 'The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash' Documentary Premiere Date

    The Man in Black is coming to YouTube this fall. YouTube will premiere “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash,” from director Thom Zimny, on Nov. 11, exclusively streaming the 90-minute documentary for free worldwide. The documentary, for which YouTube acquired streaming rights after its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, features newly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad