After Rattlesnake Bite, Mike Posner’s Walk Across America Presses On

Mike Posner
CREDIT: Courtesy of Island Records

There’s no stopping Mike Posner.

The 31-year-old rapper was in the middle of a cross-country trek on foot when a rattlesnake bit him in the leg, landing Posner in the ICU for multiple days. Now, after a three-week break, the “Cooler Than Me” singer was spotted on Aug. 28, back in the same spot he left when the incident occurred.

“Three weeks ago I was bit right here… by a f–ing rattlesnake,” Posner said in a video posted to Instagram, wearing an all-white hiking outfit, wide-brimmed hat, and two walking sticks. “I thought it wasn’t going to be that big a deal… ended up I was in the hospital for five days, three in the ICU,” he continued. “Now it’s time to finish my f–ing walk across America. That’s not gonna stop me. Let’s f–ing go!”

He added in the caption: “I will walk Across America no matter what. KEEP GOING.”

Posner began the hike on April 15, planning on covering 2,833 miles of land before reaching his final destination on the other side of the U.S. So far, he’s reached a little more than 1,787 miles. While on the trail he’s kept his Instagram followers updated on his travels and posted short videos of him jamming out on his guitar.

  Mike Posner

