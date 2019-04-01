×
Mick Jagger Reportedly Set for Heart Surgery, With Touring Resumption Expected

Variety Staff

Mick JaggerRolling Stones in concert at U-Arena, Paris, France - 20 Oct 2017
CREDIT: PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutters

The Rolling Stones’ tour postponement, officially attributed last week to an unspecific health concern for Mick Jagger, is due to the need for heart surgery for the singer, according to multiple reports.

Jagger, 75, is set to have heart valve replacement surgery Friday in New York City, with the expectation of a full recovery that will allow him to resume touring as soon as this summer, according to the Drudge Report. Rolling Stone reported that it had confirmed the details published by Drudge.

Questions about the seriousness of his condition grew among fans even as a relaxed-looking Jagger was photographed playing with his son in the surf in Miami Beach over the weekend.

Page Six additionally reported that Jagger is due to have a stent placed in his heart. “You can be back at work within weeks” after such a procedure, they quoted a source as saying. “But it could be because the health checks are all set into the insurance for the tour, maybe they’re being careful.”

“A big disappointment for everyone,” guitarist Keith Richards tweeted last week following the postponement announcement, “but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you!” Jagger himself said in a statement at the time: “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

The North American stadium tour that was put off was scheduled to run from April 20 to July 29.

  Mick Jagger

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

