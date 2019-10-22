TV News Roundup: Michael Mann to Direct and Executive Produce HBO Max’s ‘Tokyo Vice’

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max names MIchael Mann as a director and executive producer of “Tokyo Vice” and Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the first original series coming to the couple’s Magnolia Network.

DATES

Netflix announced a six-episode docuseries centered on Nasty Cherry, the latest all-female group signed to Charli XCX’s label will premiere Nov. 15. Entitled “I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry,“ the show follows the hand-picked group from its origins and the members moving in together, to their first performance and release of their debut single. Watch the trailer below:

DEVELOPMENTS

Discovery Inc. along with Chip and Joanna Gaines announced “Home on the Road” as the first original series to debut on the couple’s upcoming Magnolia Network. The show will follow husband and wife duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez of JOHNNYSWIM as they tour the country with their children Joaquin and Luna. The series is slated to premiere October 2020.

PRODUCTION

Two-time Emmy winner and Academy Award nominated writer/director Michael Mann has signed on to direct the pilot episode of HBO Max’s “Tokyo Vice.“ He’ll also executive produce the series alongside J.T. Rogers, John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, Alan Poul, Ansel Elgort, Destin Daniel Cretton and Ken Watanabe. Based on the non-fiction first hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat from Jake Adelstein, the series will follow Jake’s daily descent into the neon soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing, and no one is truly what or who they seem. Elgort and Watanabe will star in the series slated for production in February.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jack Bohrer has been named executive producer of “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams,“ taking the place of former EP Colleen King, MSNBC announced. Prior to joining the highly-rated MSNBC show, Bohrer joined the network in 2013 as a segment producer on “Up” hosted by Steve Kornacki. He also worked as a senior producer for “Morning Joe.” King is taking on a new role at MSNBC, which will be announced shortly.