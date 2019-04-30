×
Michael Lang Slams ‘Shortsighted’ Investors Who ‘Don’t Have a Right to Cancel’ Woodstock 50

Woodstock founder Michael Lang has written an open letter in which he reaffirms that the Woodstock 50 festival set for August is still on, despite the cancellation notice sent out Monday by investors — whom he calls “shortsighted partners” who “don’t have a right to cancel it.”

“Yesterday, our financial partner, Dentsu-Aegis, made the decision to pull out and informed us that they were cancelling the festival at the same time they let the press release go public,” Lang wrote. “We have yet to understand why they would try to prevent the festival from happening by seemingly undermining us in this way. It is one thing to decide for oneself that it is best to move on, but it is entirely another thing to try and close the door on us. … Woodstock never belonged to Dentsu, so they don’t have a right to cancel it.”

Lang ended his missive with the same language he used in a shorter statement Monday, insisting Woodstock 50 will not only go on as planned but “will be a blast.”

Lang’s open letter, in full:

“Dear Woodstock Friends,

“It seems in a way that history is repeating itself. In July of 1969 we lost our site in Walkill and with only a month to go we managed to move to Bethel. Woodstock was going to happen no matter what!

“This time around, Woodstock’s new hometown, Dix & Watkins Glen, NY and New York State have been really wonderful. I went door to door to talk to the neighbors. Some remembered Summer Jam back in ’73 and were worried about history repeating itself. But they opened their doors to us and we talked it out.  Many of those people have reached out over the last 24 hours with messages of hope and encouragement. The venue, Watkins Glen International, have been totally supportive and professional.

“Yesterday, our financial partner, Dentsu-Aegis, made the decision to pull out and informed us that they were cancelling the festival at the same time they let the press release go public.
We have yet to understand why they would try to prevent the festival from happening by seemingly undermining us in this way. It is one thing to decide for oneself that it is best to move on, but it is entirely another thing to try and close the door on us.

“Yesterday, I couldn’t help but relive that moment 50 years ago – it was ‘déjà vu all over again’!
Supporting the principles of activism and sustainability are too important to be derailed by shortsighted partners. We continue our work with NYS, Schuyler County and various parties to keep things on track.

“Woodstock never belonged to Dentsu, so they don’t have a right to cancel it.
Woodstock belongs to the people and it always will.
We don’t give up and Woodstock 50 will take place and will be a blast!

“Thanks for Listening, Michael”

    Woodstock founder Michael Lang has written an open letter in which he reaffirms that the Woodstock 50 festival set for August is still on, despite the cancellation notice sent out Monday by investors — whom he calls "shortsighted partners" who "don't have a right to cancel it." "Yesterday, our financial partner, Dentsu-Aegis, made the decision [...]

