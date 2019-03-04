×
Michael Jackson ‘Never Touched Me Inappropriately,’ Corey Feldman Insists

By
Variety Staff

Corey Feldman Today
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

As a storm of controversy swirls around HBO’s documentary “Leaving Neverland” — in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, allege that Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys — former child actor Corey Feldman posted a series of tweets Monday in which he insists the late singer “never touched me inappropriately” during their friendship.

The two became friendly before Feldman had reached his teens. “All i know is what I experienced, & yes every experience was the same….right up 2 the sex part!,” he writes. “That is where it becomes lala land, instead of neverland 4 me. We never spoke about sex other than a few warnings about how sex was scary, & dangerous… [He] never once swore in my presence, never touched me inappropriately, & never ever suggested we should be lovers in any way! I feel like if ppl could hear our convos they would hear the innocence in them. No hint of perversion. I hav a tape, im thinkin about releasing, which could… giv ppl a real look @ what a 30 yr old man/child & a 13 yr old boy would discuss, so every1 could hear the innocence of r relationship. Again i wasnt there when those boys were. But i was there around the same time as jimmy, & i saw many kids around (girls included) who i am… Still friends with 2 this day, & none of us were ever approached by him in a sexual way at all! So as much as those 2 men deserve 2 hav their voices heard, so do the thousands of kids who hung around him, that dont agree!”

Related

Feldman, who says he was sexually abused as a child and is currently an ambassador for the organization Child USA, does criticize the documentary as being one-sided, as have many viewers: It presents only the perspective of the two men and their families.

“However I do take issue with the fact that this whole thing is 1 sided w no chance of a defense from a dead man, & no evidence other than the word of 2 men who as adults defended him in court!” he wrote. “But as we will never really know, I only hav my memories. And thank God 4 me, my memories of MJ were mostly fond, aside from R 1 & only fight because he incorrectly feared I would turn on him, & make up lies. I never did. I never would! I pray those boys can sleep w that same clarity of consciousness! let God b thy judge!”

The Jackson Estate has filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO over the documentary and issued several aggressively worded statements against it since the film premiered at Sundance in January, as have several Jackson family members. In an attempt to distract fans from the documentuary, the second part of which airs tonight, the estate posted a pair of long-form videos of Jackson concerts on YouTube “for a limited time,” the first of which, “Live in Bucharest (The Dangerous Tour),” was itself a veiled dig at HBO: It originally aired as a concert special on HBO in 1992, and it is at the center of the estate’s lawsuit, which claims “Leaving Neverland” violates a non-disparagement clause in the contract over the broadcast rights to the Bucharest concert.

Read Feldman’s full post below.

  Corey Feldman Today

    As a storm of controversy swirls around HBO's documentary "Leaving Neverland" — in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, allege that Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys — former child actor Corey Feldman posted a series of tweets Monday in which he insists the late singer "never touched me inappropriately"

