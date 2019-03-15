×
Posters Proclaiming Michael Jackson’s Innocence to Be Removed From London Buses

Michael Jackson supporters gather outside Channel 4 to protest against documentry 'Leaving Nerverland'Protest against 'Leaving Neverland' documentary outside Channel 4 building, London, UK - 06 Mar 2019
CREDIT: George Cracknell Wright/REX/Shutterstock

Posters proclaiming Michael Jackson‘s innocence in the wake of the “Leaving Neverland“ documentary will be removed from the sides of London buses, following a decision by the city’s transport agency.

Supporters of the late pop up superstar had paid for the posters, which bear the singer‘s face and the words “Facts Don’t Lie. People Do,“ in response to the allegations of sexual abuse raised by the documentary, which was broadcast on British free-TV network Channel 4 last week. But Transport for London, the agency that runs the British capital’s bus and subway system, told the BBC that the posters would be taken down because of “public sensitivity and concern around their content.“

The decision comes after a charity for sexual abuse survivors had criticized Transport for London for allowing posters that could discourage abuse victims from coming forward for fear of being disbelieved. “The decision to prioritize advertising revenue over the option of remaining neutral on such an emotive topic is disappointing,“ the charity said in a statement, the Guardian reported.

Leaving Neverland” focuses on the allegations of two men who allege that the singer abused them for years, starting when they were young boys. Jackson’s family and many of his fans have denounced the documentary and the accusers.

The London bus posters were crowdfunded through money raised via the website mjinnocent.com. Supporters of the late singer also gathered outside Channel 4 headquarters last week to protest against the documentary, which was broadcast over two nights and earned high ratings.

