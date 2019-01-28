×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Jackson’s Family Calls ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary a ‘Public Lynching’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Michael Jackson’s family released a statement on Monday condemning “Leaving Neverland,” the two-part HBO documentary that alleges the late singer molested young boys as a “public lynching.” The documentary premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, prompting a statement from the singer’s estate that called it a “tabloid character assassination.”

“We can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on, and the vulture tweeters and others who never met Michael go after him,” the statement reads. “Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made.”

Variety’s review of the film states, “Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both in their late 30s, [describe], with disarming eloquence and self-possession, how Jackson befriended them when they were children and then, for years (starting when they were 7 and 11 years old, respectively), sexually abused them. The film suggests that they were far from the only victims.”

As did the estate, the family notes that both Robson and Safechuck said the singer had not molested them during Jackson’s 2005 trial; subsequent lawsuits filed against the estate in 2013 were dismissed.

Related

The family’s statement follows in full below:

Michael Jackson is our brother and son.  We are furious that the media, who without a shred of proof or single piece of physical evidence, chose to believe the word of two admitted liars over the word of hundreds of families and friends around the world who spent time with Michael, many at Neverland, and experienced his legendary kindness and global generosity.  We are proud of what Michael Jackson stands for.

“People have always loved to go after Michael.   He was an easy target because he was unique.  But Michael was subjected to a thorough investigation which included a surprise raid of Neverland and other properties as well as a jury trial where Michael was found to be COMPLETELY INNOCENT.  There has never been one piece of proof of anything.  Yet the media is eager to believe these lies.

“Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family – that is the Jackson way. But we can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on, and the vulture tweeters and others who never met Michael go after him. Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made.

“The creators of this film were not interested in the truth. They never interviewed a single solitary soul who knew Michael except the two perjurers and their families.  That is not journalism, and it’s not fair, ­yet the media are perpetuating these stories.

But the truth is on our side.   Go do your research about these opportunists.  The facts don’t lie, people do. Michael Jackson was and always will be 100% innocent of these false allegations.

The Jackson Family­­­­­”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

More TV

  • Michael Jackson’s Family Calls Documentary a

    Michael Jackson’s Family Calls ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary a ‘Public Lynching’

    Michael Jackson’s family released a statement on Monday, condemning “Leaving Neverland,” the two-part HBO documentary that alleges the late singer molested young boys. The documentary premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, prompting a statement from the singer’s estate that called it a “tabloid character assassination.” “We can’t just stand by while this public lynching [...]

  • strahan-sara-gma-day

    'GMA Day' Gets New Title at ABC: 'Strahan and Sara' (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC hopes to shed new light on “GMA Day.” The afternoon extension of the network’s “Good Morning America” is getting a new name and look, according to a person familiar with the matter. Audience members present at Monday morning’s taping of the program will notice a new set and logo that tamp down the emphasis [...]

  • Ross Weintraub

    Ross Weintraub Renews Deal, Becomes Sole CEO of 3 Ball Entertainment

    Ross Weintraub has been tapped to serve as sole CEO of 3 Ball Entertainment after renewing his deal with the unscripted production company. Prior to that, he had served as co-CEO since 2015 alongside 3 Ball co-founder Todd A. Nelson, and first joined the company in 2006. Nelson is stepping down as co-CEO and shifting [...]

  • Viacom Hitchcock Olivares To Catch A

    Alexandra Jiménez, Pablo Echarri Star in Viacom's Redo of 'To Catch A Thief'

    Spanish actress Alexandra Jiménez (“Spanish Movie,” “Super López”) and Argentine actor-producer Pablo Echarri (“The Method,” “Edha”) are attached to star in Viacom’s TV series redo of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film “To Catch A Thief.” Created by Javier Olivares, one of Spain’s best-known TV showrunners (“Isabel,” “The Department of Time”), the Spanish-language version, titled “Atrapa a [...]

  • ZDF Buys Into ‘The Kindness of

    ZDF Enterprises Buys Into ‘The Kindness of Strangers’ Co-Producer Nadcon Film

    ZDF Enterprises has bought into Nadcon, the German film and TV banner that co-produced upcoming Berlinale opener “The Kindness of Strangers.” Nadcon was co-founded by Peter Nadermann, one of the pioneers of the Nordic Noir genre. The company was created in 2012 by Nadermann and German film and TV giant Constantin. ZDFE is the commercial [...]

  • Richard Armitage

    Netflix Orders 'The Stranger' With Richard Armitage in New Harlan Coben Series

    “The Hobbit” actor Richard Armitage will star in “The Stranger,” Netflix’s latest series in collaboration with bestselling author Harlan Coben. The eight-part thriller, produced by the same team that did previous Netflix Coben series “Safe,” starring Michael C. Hall, and “The Five,” goes into production in March. Coben will executive produce the series along with [...]

  • HBO Europe Greenlights Swedish Original 'Beartown'

    HBO Europe Greenlights Swedish Original 'Beartown,' Based on Bestselling Book

    HBO Europe has greenlit the Swedish original miniseries “Beartown,” which will be directed by Peter Grönlund and is adapted from Fredrik Backman’s (“A Man Called Ove”) bestselling novel of the same name. The series, five episodes of an hour each, is being produced by Filmlance International, a company owned by Endemol Shine Group. Written by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad