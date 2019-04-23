×
Michael Franti Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position Music

Us Musician Michael Franti Performs on Stage at the 25th Bluesfest in Byron Bay Australia 20 April 2014 Australia's Premier Blues and Roots Music Festival Runs From 17 to 21 April Australia Byron BayAustralia Music Festival - Apr 2014
CREDIT: Kabir Dhanji/EPA/REX/Shutterstoc

Michael Franti has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music to maximize opportunities for his new music in film, television, advertising and gaming outlets.

The singer and songwriter, best known for the 2010 hit “The Sound of Sunshine,” also moonlights as a poet and filmmaker and is known to promote social causes and humanitarian endeavors, including his own Do It For The Love Foundation, founded in 2013 with his wife, Sara. Most recently, Franti released the film “Stay Human,” which he directed and described as “a 90-minute commercial for optimism.” It chronicles the artist’s interactions with people trying to make a difference in the world.

Said Tyler Bacon, president and CEO of the Los Angeles-based Position: “We are excited and honored to welcome Michael Franti to Position Music. … Michael’s social conscience and ability to narrate and bridge the difficulties of life through music is what makes his body of work unique and appealing. We look forward to doing many great things together.”

Franti hails from the Bay Area. He formed Michael Franti & Spearhead in 1994, releasing breakout album “Stay Human” in 2001. The group’s latest release is “Stay Human Vol. II,” via Thirty Tigers, and they’re currently touring, co-headlining with Ziggy Marley with some supporting dates featuring  Sublime with Rome.

Position Music, founded in 1999, serves as an independent publisher, record label and management firm.

